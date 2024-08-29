'Flying Apsaras' takes the stage at Shangyin Opera House
Some say that Apsaras are the "soul" of Dunhuang murals.
The musical "Flying Apsaras" will be staged at Shangyin Opera House on August 30 and 31.
The story is about the guardian of the Mogao Grottoes and a passer-by at Dunhuang in the 1930s. The slender guardian used all his strength to protect the murals in the face of beasts, sand, blizzards and floods. When a passer-by sees the albums of Dunhuang he decides to devote himself to protect the cultural heritage. After witnessing and fleeing wars and disease, the passer-by finally returns to Dunhuang, the soul of the haunting.
The musical was created by producer Li Dun, composer San Bao and scriptwriter Guan Shan – widely recognized as the "golden partners."
Since 2016, the musical project has undergone various changes. Leigh Sachwitz, founder of the world-renowned Berlin-based multimedia content design company Flora&faunavisions, also gives the musical a new audio-visual experience.
Dunhuang culture is one of the most important cultural heritages in China and even the world. It heavily inspires the set, costumes and props of "Flying Apsaras."
Event info:
Date: 7:30pm, August 30, 31
Venue: Shangyin Opera House
Address: 6 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路6号
Ticket: 280–380 yuan (Please buy ticket via www.damai.cn, or WeChat mini program of 上音歌剧院.)