﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Flying Apsaras' takes the stage at Shangyin Opera House

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
The "golden partners" of Li Dun, San Bao and Guan Shan have teamed up to create a musical of breathtaking depth and beauty.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
'Flying Apsaras' takes the stage at Shangyin Opera House

The musical "Flying Apsaras" will be staged at Shangyin Opera House on August 30 and 31.

'Flying Apsaras' takes the stage at Shangyin Opera House

Dunhuang culture is one of the most important cultural heritages in China and even in the world.

Some say that Apsaras are the "soul" of Dunhuang murals.

The musical "Flying Apsaras" will be staged at Shangyin Opera House on August 30 and 31.

The story is about the guardian of the Mogao Grottoes and a passer-by at Dunhuang in the 1930s. The slender guardian used all his strength to protect the murals in the face of beasts, sand, blizzards and floods. When a passer-by sees the albums of Dunhuang he decides to devote himself to protect the cultural heritage. After witnessing and fleeing wars and disease, the passer-by finally returns to Dunhuang, the soul of the haunting.

'Flying Apsaras' takes the stage at Shangyin Opera House

The story is about the guardian of the Mogao Grottoes and a passer-by at Dunhuang in the 1930s.

The musical was created by producer Li Dun, composer San Bao and scriptwriter Guan Shan – widely recognized as the "golden partners."

Since 2016, the musical project has undergone various changes. Leigh Sachwitz, founder of the world-renowned Berlin-based multimedia content design company Flora&faunavisions, also gives the musical a new audio-visual experience.

Dunhuang culture is one of the most important cultural heritages in China and even the world. It heavily inspires the set, costumes and props of "Flying Apsaras."

Event info:

Date: 7:30pm, August 30, 31

Venue: Shangyin Opera House

Address: 6 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路6号

Ticket: 280–380 yuan (Please buy ticket via www.damai.cn, or WeChat mini program of 上音歌剧院.)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     