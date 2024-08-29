'Flying Apsaras' takes the stage at Shangyin Opera House

Some say that Apsaras are the "soul" of Dunhuang murals.

The musical "Flying Apsaras" will be staged at Shangyin Opera House on August 30 and 31.

The story is about the guardian of the Mogao Grottoes and a passer-by at Dunhuang in the 1930s. The slender guardian used all his strength to protect the murals in the face of beasts, sand, blizzards and floods. When a passer-by sees the albums of Dunhuang he decides to devote himself to protect the cultural heritage. After witnessing and fleeing wars and disease, the passer-by finally returns to Dunhuang, the soul of the haunting.