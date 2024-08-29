Solo retrospective of Georges Mathieu showing at Long Museum

Georges Mathieu (1921-2012) is a key figure in the New School of Paris, and the founder of Lyrical Abstraction.

Mathieu's first retrospective exhibition in China is showing at Long Museum West Bund through October 27.

The exhibition displays the artist's works created over four decades, offering a unique opportunity for viewers to explore Mathieu's prolific body of work and its vigorous and exhilarating celebration of gesture.

Combining violence and virtuosity, his paintings are instantly recognizable for their calligraphic lyricism and exceptional precision. Despite the speed and spontaneity with which they are executed, every stroke is purposeful.

Mathieu grew up in various towns in Northern France and Versailles and studied English at the University of Lille. He began experimenting with painting at the age of 21 after studying languages, literature, law, and philosophy at institutions in France.