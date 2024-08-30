ART021 Hong Kong art fair opens with growing market influence
ART021, the local art fair which was established in 2013, is spreading its seminal influence in the Greater Bay Area.
The ART021 Hong Kong Contemporary Art Fair is on from August 28 to September 8 in Hong Kong.
Financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the fair spans five sections, namely "Galleries," "Videos," "Expansion," and "Sculpture" at four cultural locations, plus "The Greater Bay Area Art Week."
"Sculpture" in Victoria Park and on the rooftop of the Fringe Club displays 10 sculptures by seven artists from the Chinese mainland and overseas, including LOVE by American sculptor Robert Indiana, which is on display in Hong Kong for the first time.
"Galleries" at the Asia Headquarter of Fu Yisi in the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Building features top-notch modern and contemporary paintings, ink, sculptures, installations and digital artworks.
"Videos" at the Asia Society Hong Kong Centre is screening 13 emerging and museum-quality works from Asia and overseas.
"Expansion" at the Fringe Club offers a live sensory experience with sculptures, installations, and interactive images.
"The ART021 Hong Kong Contemporary Art Fair will showcase outstanding artworks from nearly 90 galleries in 13 countries and regions, at various cultural landmarks in Hong Kong," said David Chau, one of the founders of ART021. "To date, more than 20,000 VIPs, including collectors, have pre-registered for the event."
It could be considered courageous for ART021 to expand its art map in the current economic situation, but Chau takes a positive view.
"The art market is different from the retail market in that when the economic environment is not so promising, art becomes an alternative investment choice," he said. "The launch of ARTO21 Hong Kong carries exceptional significance for the ART021 Group. We are the first Chinese mainland art fair brand to enter the Hong Kong market.
"Currently, large-scale international auction houses and art fairs are dominated by European and American artworks, but ART021 Hong Kong tries to break the convention and definition of art fairs with a new vision. We will help galleries and artists from emerging countries in China's mainland and Asia, including those from the Belt and Road, the Middle East, South America, and Africa to enter the international arena."