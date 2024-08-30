ART021 Hong Kong art fair opens with growing market influence

The ART021 Hong Kong Contemporary Art Fair is showcasing outstanding artworks from nearly 90 galleries in 13 countries and regions, at various cultural landmarks in Hong Kong.

ART021, the local art fair which was established in 2013, is spreading its seminal influence in the Greater Bay Area. The ART021 Hong Kong Contemporary Art Fair is on from August 28 to September 8 in Hong Kong. Financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the fair spans five sections, namely "Galleries," "Videos," "Expansion," and "Sculpture" at four cultural locations, plus "The Greater Bay Area Art Week."

"Sculpture" in Victoria Park and on the rooftop of the Fringe Club displays 10 sculptures by seven artists from the Chinese mainland and overseas, including LOVE by American sculptor Robert Indiana, which is on display in Hong Kong for the first time. "Galleries" at the Asia Headquarter of Fu Yisi in the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Building features top-notch modern and contemporary paintings, ink, sculptures, installations and digital artworks.

"Videos" at the Asia Society Hong Kong Centre is screening 13 emerging and museum-quality works from Asia and overseas. "Expansion" at the Fringe Club offers a live sensory experience with sculptures, installations, and interactive images.