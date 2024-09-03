Seminal Monet painting part of Shanghai preview of Christie's Hong Kong auction

The seminal "Nymphéas," painted 125 years ago as the first of a series by Claude Monet (1840-1926), will be displayed this Saturday and Sunday at Christie's Shanghai Art Space, ahead of being included in the Christie's Hong Kong Auction.

The work remained in the Monet family for many years.

It was one of the first of Monet's works to take as its subject his beloved water-lily pond at his Giverny home. Four other works from the pioneering eight-work series are owned by renowned museums worldwide today, namely the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Kagoshima City Museum of Art, and the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna in Rome.

This painting introduces one of the most important and radical aspects of Monet's "Nymphéas" – the elimination of a horizon line. His tightly focused scene plunges the viewer into the center of the pond, removing all other peripheral details to focus entirely on the constantly shifting relationships between water, atmosphere and light that transformed the pond's surface with each passing moment.