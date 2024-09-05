Museum director receives award

Li Dandan, director and curator at Pearl Art Museum in Shanghai, recently received the golden prize of "2023-2024 Shanghai Government Quality Award."

As the founding director of the museum, Li is also the first one to be honored in the management field of culture and art.

"Whether as a museum director, curator or arts and culture industry manager, 'lighting up life with art' has always been my ideal," Li said, "I am so honored to receive the award. I will continue to promote Chinese art and culture and international humanistic exchanges, facilitate cross-border fusion of art and culture with diversified fields."

With a dual education background in art and management, Li obtained her doctor's degree in Chinese and Western art history from the China Academy of Art, and a master's degree in culture and art management from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis in France.