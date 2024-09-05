﻿
Museum director receives award

Li Dandan, director and curator at Pearl Art Museum in Shanghai, recently received the Golden Prize of "2023-2024 Shanghai Government Quality Award."
A series of public education programs and activities have been held at the Pearl Art Museum in Shanghai.

Li Dandan, director and curator at Pearl Art Museum in Shanghai, recently received the golden prize of "2023-2024 Shanghai Government Quality Award."

As the founding director of the museum, Li is also the first one to be honored in the management field of culture and art.

"Whether as a museum director, curator or arts and culture industry manager, 'lighting up life with art' has always been my ideal," Li said, "I am so honored to receive the award. I will continue to promote Chinese art and culture and international humanistic exchanges, facilitate cross-border fusion of art and culture with diversified fields."

With a dual education background in art and management, Li obtained her doctor's degree in Chinese and Western art history from the China Academy of Art, and a master's degree in culture and art management from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis in France.

Li Dandan, the founding director and curator at Pearl Art Museum in Shanghai

Since its opening in 2017, Pearl Art Museum and Space of Light Bookstore have received a total of about 5 million visitors and readers. More than 1,300 public education and aesthetic activities have been organized by the museum, attracting more than 220,000 participants.

As the founding curator of the Pearl Art Museum, she has planned and organized a series of large-scale exhibitions with high academic standards, public influence and international perspectives: Tadao Ando: Leading (2017), Reading Walking: Louis Vuitton Travel Book (2018), VICTOR HUGO: DANS L'INTIMITE DU GENIE (2019).

Source: SHINE
