﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Paris museum holds first show in China at Bund One Art Museum

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
"The Journey of Ink: Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée Cernuschi" is also the first large-scale overseas collection of original Chinese paintings.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
Paris museum holds first show in China at Bund One Art Museum

"Meeting at the Orchid Pavilion" by Fu Baoshi, 1943, ink and color on paper

"The Journey of Ink: Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée Cernuschi" is showing at the Bund One Art Museum through January 5, 2025.

This is Musée Cernuschi's first exhibition in China, and also the first large-scale overseas collection of original Chinese paintings ever shown in the country.

Musée Cernuschi in Paris, is the largest and earliest established Asian museum in Europe. Since its founding in 1898, the museum has been dedicated to the study and collection of Asian art. Its first piece of modern Chinese painting or calligraphy was a calligraphic vertical scroll by the great thinker and reformer Kang Youwei (1858-1927).

Since the 1950s, the museum has collected hundreds of rare paintings by famous artists including Xu Beihong (1895-1953), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Fu Baoshi (1904-1965), Xie Zhiliu (1910-1997), and Zao Wou-ki (1921-2013).

Paris museum holds first show in China at Bund One Art Museum

"Nude in Red Qipao" by Pan Yuliang, 1955, ink and color on paper

Paris museum holds first show in China at Bund One Art Museum

"Model and Drawer" by Hua Tianyou, 1940s, ink on paper

Divided into nine sections, the exhibit features nearly 100 masterpieces by 36 renowned Chinese artists including Qi Baishi (1864–1957) and Pan Yuliang (1895-1977), charting the development of ink painting over the last century. The narrative arc spans from early modernist experiments at the dawn of the 20th century, through the enthusiasm for study in France during the 1920s and 1930s, to creative adaptations during wartime relocations and the post-war reintegration of Chinese artists into the international art scene. It concludes with a focus on the museum's recent acquisitions that reflect contemporary ink practices by Chinese artists.

In addition to the masterpieces, the exhibition is enriched with multimedia displays and archival materials, providing dynamic insights into the evolving techniques of ink painting and chronicling the museum's history of exhibitions and acquisitions.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the life drawings created by Chinese artists who traveled to Paris following World War I, where they sought to deepen their engagement with authentic Western artistic disciplines. Among the pioneers were Xu, Pan, Sanyu (1901-1966), and Lin Fengmian (1900-1991), who immersed themselves in rigorous Western art education.

Paris museum holds first show in China at Bund One Art Museum

"The Yellow Mountain" by Lin Fengmian, 1978, ink and color on paper

For example, Sanyu found kinship with the modernists of Montparnasse, captivated by the free-spirited environment of la Grande Chaumière studio. In his life drawings, Sanyu uniquely employed a Chinese brush and ink to delineate human figures, replacing the volumetric effects typically achieved through pencil shading with the fluid linearity characteristic of Chinese ink painting.

Likewise, Pan and sculptor Hua Tianyou (1901-1986) were thoroughly trained in the French academic tradition yet revisited the use of ink in the 1940s, creating distinctive figure works that harmoniously blended the precision of Western life drawing with the brushwork of Chinese painting.

If you go

Date: 10am-6pm, through January 5, 2025

Venue: Bund One Art Museum 东一美术馆

Address: 3/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路一号3楼

Admission: 70 yuan (Buy via Wechat mini program: 东一美术馆 for a discount )

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     