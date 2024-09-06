Paris museum holds first show in China at Bund One Art Museum

"The Journey of Ink: Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée Cernuschi" is showing at the Bund One Art Museum through January 5, 2025.

This is Musée Cernuschi's first exhibition in China, and also the first large-scale overseas collection of original Chinese paintings ever shown in the country.

Musée Cernuschi in Paris, is the largest and earliest established Asian museum in Europe. Since its founding in 1898, the museum has been dedicated to the study and collection of Asian art. Its first piece of modern Chinese painting or calligraphy was a calligraphic vertical scroll by the great thinker and reformer Kang Youwei (1858-1927).

Since the 1950s, the museum has collected hundreds of rare paintings by famous artists including Xu Beihong (1895-1953), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Fu Baoshi (1904-1965), Xie Zhiliu (1910-1997), and Zao Wou-ki (1921-2013).