Rice mill makeover: Site set to reopen as a busy art center
Many of the rice mills built in Hangzhou in the 19th and 20th century were later shut down or relocated. Although production has shifted to more remote locations, the original mills and much of their machinery still occupy the downtown area.
The rice mill in Xihu District’s Sandun Town is now under renovation as designers and artists take advantage of the distinctive architecture and industrial equipment, turning the sites into venues of modern creativity.
The mill is set to reopen as the Rice Mill Modern Art Center in November. The blueprint shows the seven remaining buildings will become a theater, a performance space, a sports center, as well as galleries, cafés, boutique shops and vintage stores.
The machinery and industrial facilities stand as the backdrop and props for stylish decor and works of art, with an atmosphere that is both historic and trendy. Designers will retain the original coarse cement walls to create a rugged feel. After completion, the center intends to bring together about 50 art studios and host at least 200 cultural and creative activities each year.
Originally constructed as an oil warehouse in the late 19th century, the building was later repurposed as a rice mill. It has witnessed the changing social milieu over a century and has been considered a proof of social development.
Over the years, Hangzhou has attempted to revive the city’s former splendor by restoring and reconstructing many of its old buildings. The project was intended to serve as a shot in the arm for the cultural industry.
Dongchao, a brand specializing in public art, took charge of the restoration project, aiming to create a commune that melds art with history and combine avant-garde design with pioneering cultures.
It is hoped that the revived mill would create a cluster effect by establishing galleries, creative studios and art-themed parks, and attract notable organizations, art companies and artists as it evolves into a hub for the creative and cultural industry.
Renovation of the rice mill is one of core projects on the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt. The cooperative project between Dongchao and Xihu District is about to become a focal point for all artists across the country.
In 2018, the Zhejiang provincial government unveiled the blueprint for the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt in Hangzhou, heralding a new chapter in the development of the province’s cultural and creative industry and highlighting the ambition to maintain Zhejiang’s leading position.
The Zhijiang belt nestles along the Qiantang River with its core area in Xihu District. Last month, district departments announced the key projects on the Zhijiang belt, including the Rice Mill Modern Art Center, Yichuang Town, Yunqi Town and Longwu Town.
Yichuang Town has already lured top-flight talent, organizations and companies, including the Cathaya International Silk Alliance, the Xiling Seal Society International Exchange Center, the Yi Gao Creative and Cultural Co, as well as studios of some famous artists.
The town was established in 2016, led by three colleges — the China Academy of Art, the West Lake Institute for Advanced Study, and the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. It is positioning itself as a pilot zone for art education, digital culture and art production, aiming to promote Hangzhou’s art industry globally.
Yunqi Town is hailed as Hangzhou’s “Silicon Valley” and is home to hundreds of Internet-related companies in sectors such as app development, electronic games and cloud computing. The town has become a symbol of Hangzhou’s high-tech industry and is even seen as a predictor of future technological trends.
Covering 130 hectares, Longwu Town has been known since ancient times as the “home to loads of tea” among the locals. Most farmers earn a living from growing Longjing green tea and Jiuqu Hongmei black tea in the terraced fields. Locals have now established brands to promote milk or fruit tea infused with Longjing and Jiuqu Hongmei, which have become popular among visitors.