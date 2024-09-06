﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Rice mill makeover: Site set to reopen as a busy art center

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
A rice mill in Sandun Town is under renovation utilizing its distinctive architecture and industrial equipment, and will reopen as the Rice Mill Modern Art Center in November.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0

Many of the rice mills built in Hangzhou in the 19th and 20th century were later shut down or relocated. Although production has shifted to more remote locations, the original mills and much of their machinery still occupy the downtown area.

The rice mill in Xihu District’s Sandun Town is now under renovation as designers and artists take advantage of the distinctive architecture and industrial equipment, turning the sites into venues of modern creativity.

The mill is set to reopen as the Rice Mill Modern Art Center in November. The blueprint shows the seven remaining buildings will become a theater, a performance space, a sports center, as well as galleries, cafés, boutique shops and vintage stores.

The machinery and industrial facilities stand as the backdrop and props for stylish decor and works of art, with an atmosphere that is both historic and trendy. Designers will retain the original coarse cement walls to create a rugged feel. After completion, the center intends to bring together about 50 art studios and host at least 200 cultural and creative activities each year.

Originally constructed as an oil warehouse in the late 19th century, the building was later repurposed as a rice mill. It has witnessed the changing social milieu over a century and has been considered a proof of social development.

Over the years, Hangzhou has attempted to revive the city’s former splendor by restoring and reconstructing many of its old buildings. The project was intended to serve as a shot in the arm for the cultural industry.

Rice mill makeover: Site set to reopen as a busy art center
Ti Gong

The original coarse cement walls of the rice mill have been preserved to maintain a rugged aesthetic.

Dongchao, a brand specializing in public art, took charge of the restoration project, aiming to create a commune that melds art with history and combine avant-garde design with pioneering cultures.

It is hoped that the revived mill would create a cluster effect by establishing galleries, creative studios and art-themed parks, and attract notable organizations, art companies and artists as it evolves into a hub for the creative and cultural industry.

Renovation of the rice mill is one of core projects on the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt. The cooperative project between Dongchao and Xihu District is about to become a focal point for all artists across the country.

In 2018, the Zhejiang provincial government unveiled the blueprint for the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt in Hangzhou, heralding a new chapter in the development of the province’s cultural and creative industry and highlighting the ambition to maintain Zhejiang’s leading position.

The Zhijiang belt nestles along the Qiantang River with its core area in Xihu District. Last month, district departments announced the key projects on the Zhijiang belt, including the Rice Mill Modern Art Center, Yichuang Town, Yunqi Town and Longwu Town.

Rice mill makeover: Site set to reopen as a busy art center
Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the Rice Mill Modern Art Center, showcasing venues for art, culture and entertainment set against the backdrop of industrial facilities.

Yichuang Town has already lured top-flight talent, organizations and companies, including the Cathaya International Silk Alliance, the Xiling Seal Society International Exchange Center, the Yi Gao Creative and Cultural Co, as well as studios of some famous artists.

The town was established in 2016, led by three colleges — the China Academy of Art, the West Lake Institute for Advanced Study, and the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. It is positioning itself as a pilot zone for art education, digital culture and art production, aiming to promote Hangzhou’s art industry globally.

Yunqi Town is hailed as Hangzhou’s “Silicon Valley” and is home to hundreds of Internet-related companies in sectors such as app development, electronic games and cloud computing. The town has become a symbol of Hangzhou’s high-tech industry and is even seen as a predictor of future technological trends.

Covering 130 hectares, Longwu Town has been known since ancient times as the “home to loads of tea” among the locals. Most farmers earn a living from growing Longjing green tea and Jiuqu Hongmei black tea in the terraced fields. Locals have now established brands to promote milk or fruit tea infused with Longjing and Jiuqu Hongmei, which have become popular among visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     