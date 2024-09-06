Rice mill makeover: Site set to reopen as a busy art center

Many of the rice mills built in Hangzhou in the 19th and 20th century were later shut down or relocated. Although production has shifted to more remote locations, the original mills and much of their machinery still occupy the downtown area.

The rice mill in Xihu District’s Sandun Town is now under renovation as designers and artists take advantage of the distinctive architecture and industrial equipment, turning the sites into venues of modern creativity.

The mill is set to reopen as the Rice Mill Modern Art Center in November. The blueprint shows the seven remaining buildings will become a theater, a performance space, a sports center, as well as galleries, cafés, boutique shops and vintage stores.

The machinery and industrial facilities stand as the backdrop and props for stylish decor and works of art, with an atmosphere that is both historic and trendy. Designers will retain the original coarse cement walls to create a rugged feel. After completion, the center intends to bring together about 50 art studios and host at least 200 cultural and creative activities each year.

Originally constructed as an oil warehouse in the late 19th century, the building was later repurposed as a rice mill. It has witnessed the changing social milieu over a century and has been considered a proof of social development.

Over the years, Hangzhou has attempted to revive the city’s former splendor by restoring and reconstructing many of its old buildings. The project was intended to serve as a shot in the arm for the cultural industry.