Where Shanghai's elite once hobnobbed, memories of a glamorous past persist

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

Nanchang Road once thrived as an old Shanghai social hotspot, where the elite rubbed shoulders at what was once a German country club, shopped in the Nanchang Building and relaxed in Fuxing Park. These landmarks, rich in European architectural flair, still ooze with the city’s glamorous past.

At 47 Nanchang Road stands the iconic Science Hall, a building rich in history and architectural grandeur. Its long slope, box-shaped French-style verandas, gray stone walls and white arches are immediately eye-catching.

This building, originally constructed in 1903 as a country club for German expatriates in Shanghai, mixed Chinese decor with European-style amenities — German-style villas, a grass-roofed pavilion, bamboo bridges, areas for tennis, baseball and lawn bowls, and even an outdoor skating rink.

Following World War I, the French Concession took over the property, transforming it into Verdun Garden, a centerpiece of French influence in the city. A grand villa in the Renaissance style was built on the premises, the largest of its kind in Shanghai at the time. The villa boasted symmetrical layouts, grand staircases and spacious French gardens that connected directly to Fuxing Park.

While the building’s northern facade, which faces Nanchang Road, is understated and somewhat unassuming, the southern face opens up to a world of French architectural charm.

Arched windows, wide verandas and a sloping roof topped with a clock and French red tiles evoke the opulence of Renaissance France. The building’s distinctive design includes five sloped roofs, with the central one in the mansard style typical of French design.

In 1954, the venue was renovated and repurposed as a gathering place for scientists. In 1958, it was renamed Science Hall, a name it retains today.

Despite the changes, the hall preserved its French esthetics, with wood-paneled hallways, stained glass windows and a ballroom. Though the expansive lawns and tennis courts that once surrounded the Science Hall are long gone, the building’s grandeur remains.