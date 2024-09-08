﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Dance Out of The Box with exploratory choreographers

Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's Dance Out of The Box Festival features five exploratory stage works from home and abroad.
The curtain has risen on Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's Dance Out of The Box Festival, which focuses on contemporary works by young choreographers and creators.

Held every two years, the festival gives stage to both domestic and international performers.

Five productions will be presented in two weeks during this year's festival. The first two works "Strange Tales" and "Dance Me! In China" were staged at the Dance Center Theater over the weekend.

Ti Gong

"Dance Me! In China" features performers from two generations.

"Strange Tales" boldly deconstructed the classic Chinese literature "Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio," presenting a multi-dimensional world for living beings, ghosts, and gods. Choreographer Yu Erge's contemplation of human nature continues to be rendered by her signature absurdity and dark humor.

"Dance Me! In China" is adapted from German troupe She She Pop's original creation "Dance Me!" Six amateur performers born in the 1960s and 1970s, selected from open auditions, shared the stage with performers born in the 1990s. They discussed on the generational gap through dance and music.

Three more exploratory shows will soon meet the audiences at the theater.

"Graces"

"Park of Allures," choreographed and performed by Song Xinxin and Wang Shuhuan, is an intimate and interactive performance. It involves audiences discussing topics ranging from the body, gender, to the definition of beauty and goodness.

"Exhale," presented by Norway's Haugen Produksjoner, combines modern dance with electronic music and installation art. Audiences will be guided into a huge balloon to explore the harmonious coexistence of the human inner world and the external world.

In "Graces," Italian choreographer Silvia Gribaudi will try to break people's stereotypes about beauty in a humorous way. She and three male dancers will create a laughter-filled water park on the stage, triggering audiences' re-examination of this imperfect world.

Apart from dance performances, the festival also involves physical workshops, art market and creators' communication sessions with the public.

Ti Gong

Activities including physical workshops will be organized during the festival.

Performance info:

Exhale

Dates: September 14-17, 2pm/5pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 280 yuan

Graces

Dates: September 15-16, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180 – 380 yuan

Park of Allures

Dates: September 20-21, 7:30pm

Tickets: 200 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

﻿
