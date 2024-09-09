Lecture sheds light on Chinese painting exhibition

"The Journey of Ink" at the Bund One Art Museum is the first exhibition in China from the famed Musée Cernuschi in Paris, France. It is also the first large-scale showing of an overseas collection of original Chinese paintings in the country.

In a bid to "dig out" the background of the exhibition, Eric Lefebure, director of Musée Cernuschi, presented a public lecture at the museum last Saturday, addressing the "eruption of modern Chinese painting on the French art scene after World War II."

The Musée Cernuschi, officially known as Musée des Arts de l'Asie de la Ville de Paris, first opened its doors in 1898, establishing itself as one of the pioneering institutions of Asian art in Europe. It is also the largest and earliest established Asian museum in Europe.

Over the first half of the 20th century, significant archaeological findings in China and Vietnam considerably enhanced the collection's scope. Today, the museum boasts approximately 15,000 artifacts from China, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea, offering a comprehensive panorama of East Asian cultural richness and depth.

Lefebure said the foundation of its collection was 5,000-odd pieces acquired by Franco-Italian collector Henri Cernuschi during his extensive travels in Asia.

"He took a trip in Asia to explore the artistic origin of Buddhism from 1871-1873," Lefebure said.

Lefebure especially recommended calligraphy written by Kang Youwei (1858-1927) that is displayed at the entrance of the ongoing exhibition in Shanghai. The refined courtly script favors the more vigorous and bold style characteristics of Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534) stele inscriptions with a robust aesthetic, and was a reflection of Kang's reformist ideology. It was also the first contemporary Chinese piece collected by the French museum.