﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
Exhibition at the K11 Art Museum investigates how digital AI, physical art, and sculptural forms converge, inviting visitors to explore the interplay and contrasts between them.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

The second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture had its grand opening at the Chi K11 Art Museum in Shanghai recently.

"A Whole New World," the theme for this year's festival, delves into the evolving practices at the crossroads of visual culture, art, technology, and pop culture. While the title draws inspiration from the beloved Disney song of the 1990s, it does more than stir nostalgia — it carries a subtle irony, highlighting the complexities of today's ever-changing world.

The exhibition brings together a diverse selection of artworks that reflect the ongoing intersection of the real and the imagined. It investigates how digital AI, physical art, and sculptural forms converge, inviting visitors to explore the dynamic interplay and contrasts between these mediums. As the digital and physical worlds blend more than ever, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on how these changes impact our daily lives, challenging us to reconsider our interactions with both realms.

With contributions from 36 international and Chinese artists across multiple disciplines, OPENFILE presents a wide-ranging selection of creative expressions. From original paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital works and AI-generated content, the exhibition has five thematic zones — Shine, Shimmer, Dazzle, Thrill, and Wonder — across a 2,000-square-meter space.

This year's lineup features artists such as Danny Casale and Nobody Sausage, whose animations have captivated millions; Christoph Niemann, known for his innovative visual storytelling; Emiliano Ponzi, introducing a new immersive installation; and Shantell Martin, famous for her dynamic line art.

Emerging Chinese talents Steven Guo, Changchien Shihyang, Huang Heshan, and Sean Tnyu also present their latest works.

Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'

Dynasty Ceramics Series

Guo's "Dynasty Ceramics Series" is an artistic exploration of the intersection between historical craftsmanship and modern design. The use of traditional porcelain techniques and colors gives the work a sense of historical depth and authenticity, while the incorporation of modern objects adds a touch of innovation and surprise. This combination not only challenges our perception of art but also invites us to reflect on the relationship between past and present.

Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'

Heartbeat Beach

David Stenbeck's digital art is a mesmerizing blend of surrealism and poetry. His use of Cinema 4D to create landscapes with open skies and peaceful waters is truly captivating. The sharpness of his images, which seem to capture otherworldly light sources, combined with the soft hues of pinks and blues used to depict objects like clouds and flowers, create a dreamlike atmosphere that is both enchanting and thought-provoking.

In the piece "Heartbeat Beach," Stenbeck takes the viewer on a journey through the realms of emotion and eternity. The ocean wave pattern designed as an infinite loop and the neon phrases that sample random, universal feelings are powerful symbols that speak to our deepest desires and longings.

Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'

Rain on Me

Cem Hasimi's "Rain on Me" is a profound exploration of human emotion and the power of digital art. He uses the simple yet evocative image of raindrops to embody the infinite depth of sadness. The high-definition video creates a mesmerizing pattern that captures the essence of emotional turbulence, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a sea of melancholy.

The works of Thai artist JCCHR are imaginative and captivating. They often explore the boundaries between reality and fantasy, creating immersive experiences for viewers. Her art features vivid colors, unique compositions, and a sense of playfulness. It incorporates elements that are both familiar and unexpected, drawing the audience into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'

JCCHR's collaboration with MARVIS

In her collaboration with the Italian brand MARVIS for this exhibition, she creates a whimsical living room themed around a pajama party. The space is a visual delight. It features a large circular sofa that invites one to sink in and relax. The walls are adorned with her artwork in bold, bright colors, which add a personal touch and a sense of creativity to the space.

If you go:

Date: Through October 20

Venue: Chi K11 Art Museum

Address: B3 Level, 300 Huaihai Road M.

Admission: 100 yuan (US$14), 50 yuan for early bird ticket

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Huaihai Road
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     