Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'

The second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture had its grand opening at the Chi K11 Art Museum in Shanghai recently.

"A Whole New World," the theme for this year's festival, delves into the evolving practices at the crossroads of visual culture, art, technology, and pop culture. While the title draws inspiration from the beloved Disney song of the 1990s, it does more than stir nostalgia — it carries a subtle irony, highlighting the complexities of today's ever-changing world.

The exhibition brings together a diverse selection of artworks that reflect the ongoing intersection of the real and the imagined. It investigates how digital AI, physical art, and sculptural forms converge, inviting visitors to explore the dynamic interplay and contrasts between these mediums. As the digital and physical worlds blend more than ever, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on how these changes impact our daily lives, challenging us to reconsider our interactions with both realms.

With contributions from 36 international and Chinese artists across multiple disciplines, OPENFILE presents a wide-ranging selection of creative expressions. From original paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital works and AI-generated content, the exhibition has five thematic zones — Shine, Shimmer, Dazzle, Thrill, and Wonder — across a 2,000-square-meter space.

This year's lineup features artists such as Danny Casale and Nobody Sausage, whose animations have captivated millions; Christoph Niemann, known for his innovative visual storytelling; Emiliano Ponzi, introducing a new immersive installation; and Shantell Martin, famous for her dynamic line art.

Emerging Chinese talents Steven Guo, Changchien Shihyang, Huang Heshan, and Sean Tnyu also present their latest works.