Visual culture festival presents a 'Whole New World'
The second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture had its grand opening at the Chi K11 Art Museum in Shanghai recently.
"A Whole New World," the theme for this year's festival, delves into the evolving practices at the crossroads of visual culture, art, technology, and pop culture. While the title draws inspiration from the beloved Disney song of the 1990s, it does more than stir nostalgia — it carries a subtle irony, highlighting the complexities of today's ever-changing world.
The exhibition brings together a diverse selection of artworks that reflect the ongoing intersection of the real and the imagined. It investigates how digital AI, physical art, and sculptural forms converge, inviting visitors to explore the dynamic interplay and contrasts between these mediums. As the digital and physical worlds blend more than ever, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on how these changes impact our daily lives, challenging us to reconsider our interactions with both realms.
With contributions from 36 international and Chinese artists across multiple disciplines, OPENFILE presents a wide-ranging selection of creative expressions. From original paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital works and AI-generated content, the exhibition has five thematic zones — Shine, Shimmer, Dazzle, Thrill, and Wonder — across a 2,000-square-meter space.
This year's lineup features artists such as Danny Casale and Nobody Sausage, whose animations have captivated millions; Christoph Niemann, known for his innovative visual storytelling; Emiliano Ponzi, introducing a new immersive installation; and Shantell Martin, famous for her dynamic line art.
Emerging Chinese talents Steven Guo, Changchien Shihyang, Huang Heshan, and Sean Tnyu also present their latest works.
Guo's "Dynasty Ceramics Series" is an artistic exploration of the intersection between historical craftsmanship and modern design. The use of traditional porcelain techniques and colors gives the work a sense of historical depth and authenticity, while the incorporation of modern objects adds a touch of innovation and surprise. This combination not only challenges our perception of art but also invites us to reflect on the relationship between past and present.
David Stenbeck's digital art is a mesmerizing blend of surrealism and poetry. His use of Cinema 4D to create landscapes with open skies and peaceful waters is truly captivating. The sharpness of his images, which seem to capture otherworldly light sources, combined with the soft hues of pinks and blues used to depict objects like clouds and flowers, create a dreamlike atmosphere that is both enchanting and thought-provoking.
In the piece "Heartbeat Beach," Stenbeck takes the viewer on a journey through the realms of emotion and eternity. The ocean wave pattern designed as an infinite loop and the neon phrases that sample random, universal feelings are powerful symbols that speak to our deepest desires and longings.
Cem Hasimi's "Rain on Me" is a profound exploration of human emotion and the power of digital art. He uses the simple yet evocative image of raindrops to embody the infinite depth of sadness. The high-definition video creates a mesmerizing pattern that captures the essence of emotional turbulence, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a sea of melancholy.
The works of Thai artist JCCHR are imaginative and captivating. They often explore the boundaries between reality and fantasy, creating immersive experiences for viewers. Her art features vivid colors, unique compositions, and a sense of playfulness. It incorporates elements that are both familiar and unexpected, drawing the audience into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.
In her collaboration with the Italian brand MARVIS for this exhibition, she creates a whimsical living room themed around a pajama party. The space is a visual delight. It features a large circular sofa that invites one to sink in and relax. The walls are adorned with her artwork in bold, bright colors, which add a personal touch and a sense of creativity to the space.
If you go:
Date: Through October 20
Venue: Chi K11 Art Museum
Address: B3 Level, 300 Huaihai Road M.
Admission: 100 yuan (US$14), 50 yuan for early bird ticket