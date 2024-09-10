﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra invites past conductors to mark anniversary

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
A concert was held ahead of Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's new season opening, to celebrate the orchestra's 145th anniversary and 10 years of the Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra invites past conductors to mark anniversary
Cai Leilei / Ti Gong

German baritone Matthias Georne is artist-in-residence for the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's new season.

Conductor Cao Peng, at 99 years old, appeared on stage in a wheelchair to conduct the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in the famously uplifting "Light Cavalry Overture" by Franz von Suppe.

"It's been a while since I came back to the symphony orchestra, and they are much better than we were back then," Cao said earlier at a rehearsal. "Hopefully, I will come back again after I turn 100."

It was a special concert of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's new season, ahead of the official opening concert. On September 6, four conductors who have witnessed the history and development of the orchestra joined with seven top musicians to celebrate the 145th anniversary of the orchestra and the 10th anniversary of the Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra invites past conductors to mark anniversary
Zheng Guozhang / Ti Gong

Conductor Cao Peng is only two months away from turning 100.

The orchestra didn't have its own concert hall when Cao first started working there, shortly after returning from Moscow in 1961. In 1975, the orchestra, under Cao's baton, performed abroad for the first time, in Australia and New Zealand, to intrigued and passionate audiences.

"They didn't know we had symphony in China," Cao recalled, adding he is most pleased hearing music everywhere in the city now.

Since the symphony hall was completed in 2014, it has hosted 2,696 performances with over 1.5 million audience members. Top musicians from around the world have performed on this stage.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra invites past conductors to mark anniversary
Zheng Guozhang / Ti Gong

Artistic director Yu Long invited three conductors to celebrate the orchestra's 145th anniversary together.

The orchestra, at 145 years old, has also kept working with top composers around the world, toured overseas, and has released three albums with Deutsche Grammophon.

The current success makes it hard to imagine that the musicians used to practice in a wet market on Fuzhou Road, back when Hou Runyu, now 79, first joined in 1977. Some of the stages on which they performed were so small that one time, Hou stepped onto the concertmaster's score holder while conducting and broke his bone.

Those days were long gone when Zhang Jiemin joined as conductor-in-residence in 2010. It was shortly after she had worked overseas for years, including conducting opera in Italy. She was the first woman to conduct operas in both the La Fenice and San Carlo opera houses in 2007 and 2008.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra invites past conductors to mark anniversary
Zheng Guozhang / Ti Gong

Hou Runyu

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra invites past conductors to mark anniversary
Zheng Guozhang / Ti Gong

Zhang Jiemin

San Carlo, established in 1737 in Naples, is the oldest continuously active venue for opera in the world, and La Fenice, in Venice, was opened only decades later.

In 2021, Zhang received the prestigious Ordine della Stella d'Italia award for promoting Italian opera in China and inspiring interest in Italian culture.

"Standing at this new start with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, I hope that together with all our musicians, we can better serve this city," said Yu Long, the orchestra's artistic director.

The orchestra's new season also features German baritone Matthias Georne as artist-in-residence, 11 concerts led by Yu, two world premieres, and a star-studded roster of international soloists and conductors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Jaguar
Venice
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     