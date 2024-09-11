﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Wuzhen water town revitalizes tradition in mid-autumn festivities

Wuzhen, an ancient water town in Zhejiang Province, is hosting the "Wuzhen Mid-Autumn Festival" from September 15 to 17, with a variety of events and activities on offer.
A variety of events and activities will be held at "Wuzhen Mid-Autumn Festival."

Wuzhen, an ancient water town in Zhejiang Province, is hosting the "Wuzhen Mid-Autumn Festival" from September 15 to 17, with a variety of events and activities on offer.

Divided into two sections — "Moon in the Sky — Moon in the Realm" and "Moon in the Water — Moon in the Scenery" — the festival focuses on the ancient customs of Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, refreshing the traditional experience with an immersive experience for visitors.

The custom of "Moon Walking" originates from the old tradition of Jiangnan, in which people would gather under the moon with lanterns in hand at three stone bridges to pray for happiness and family reunions.

The Wuzhen Mid-Autumn Festival has fused this traditional custom with the special atmosphere that permeates over this ancient town, so that every visitor can experience the sense of ritual and relaxation in Moon Walking.

One of the spotlights in "Walking under the moon" is "The Ceremony of the Celebration of Moon" at 7:20pm on September 17.

This ceremony has been handed down for a thousand years, paying solemn and sacred homage to the ancient moon god and praying for peace and a good harvest.

With incense and offerings carefully placed on the table, the ceremony conducted by people in traditional costumes will slowly unfold against melodious ancient music. Visitors will seem to travel back through a time tunnel for a special experience.

During the festival, visitors can also participate in the "Lotus Lantern Prayer" activity at the Wuzhen Xijie Water Theater, selecting their desired lotus lanterns, hand-writing their own prayers, and gently placing the lotus lanterns with the prayers into the river. Here, the river can become a floating emotional link between the past and the future.

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then take a bus or a taxi to Wuzhen. There is a direct shuttle bus from Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.

Visitors can release lotus lanterns containing their prayers during one of the activities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
