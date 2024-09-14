Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations
Bluerider ART Shanghai has launched the exhibition "Hope is The Thing With Feathers," showcasing 48 works from pioneering young Chinese artists.
It celebrates the creativity of post-1985 generations.
Selected from a competitive pool of more than 2,000 pieces submitted by 500 artists, "Hope is The Thing With Feathers" features the works of 25 outstanding young artists born after 1985, representing the Y and Z generations of China.
The exhibition showcases a variety of artistic media including paintings, ink washes, sculptures, and kinetic installations, embodying the diverse creative expressions of these young talents.
"This showcase not only presents exceptional artworks by young Chinese artists but also offers a space to reflect on the spirit of our times and contemporary societal issues,” said Elsa Wang, the founder.
“Through these artworks, we see the diverse and limitless possibilities of hope, which rekindle our excitement for the future and love for life. We invite everyone to experience this exhibition and take with them a 'feather of hope' — a symbol of their personal dreams and aspirations."
Lu Jusong's acrylic painting "What Is She Eating?" uses exaggerated and straightforward imagery of flying noodles to explore the contrast between self-perception and external viewpoints. Tang Jiaxin's pinprick work "Stabbed Paper No. 5" delicately reveals spatial and temporal dimensions by lifting tiny burrs off the paper with each pinprick, creating a nuanced visual texture.
Bai Shiqi's ink painting "Dreamless Fantasy" depicts a group wearing masks and wings, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. Wang Minghui's oil painting "The Heartbroken" captures deep emotional turmoil through thick brushstrokes and exaggerated facial expressions.
Meng Chengxiao's kinetic installation "IX-0" blends two-dimensional painting with three-dimensional bird sculptures, using mechanical control over lighting and color composition.
Hong Kai's oil painting "Eternal Spirits of the Prairie" captures a moment of transformation with wings, mountain landscapes, and white flowers. Chou Gugu's silk ink "Desire Flower 4" personifies flora to explore the theme of desires.
Through their works, these young artists delve into themes ranging from personal introspection to broader societal realities, translating their reflections into visual language that pioneers innovation and experimentation.
As members of the Y and Z generations, raised in the digital era, their culturally diverse perspectives infuse their works with freshness, resonate emotionally with younger audiences, and inject new vitality into contemporary art.
Yu Wenjie's "Sanctuary 1" is a tapestry of natural textures and materials, meticulously crafted from silk, cotton, pure cotton sewing thread, colored powders, clamshell powder, turquoise powder, lapis lazuli powder, cinnabar powder, orpiment powder, resin, and wood lacquer.
The artwork exudes a primal essence due to its reliance on natural fabrics, with the velvet surface conveying a sense of safety and comfort. The dependency on textiles offers a warmth and softness. The composition is framed, segmenting the visual space to express dream-like scenes, reminiscent dialogues, and childhood conversations, evoking a sense of nostalgia and protective refuge.
The painting "Oral History" by Chingltu, a Mongolian artist from Inner Mongolia, presents a compelling visual narrative rooted in the nomadic lifestyle. The artwork features three stones set against a stark, green background, symbolizing the simple yet foundational aspects of nomadic life.
These stones, traditionally used by nomads to support a fire for cooking and warming, represent the heart of daily life — where food is cooked and tea is brewed.
“Life started on the three stones,” the artist said. “Today the life changes from the grassland to the city, but we’re still living fundamentally around these 'three stones,' which may be larger and more splendid but retain the same core function and significance."
This artwork emphasizes that no matter how much the exterior changes, the basic needs and simple truths of life remain constant.
If you go:
Date: Through October 20
Address: 133 Sichuan Road M. 四川中路133号
Admission: Free