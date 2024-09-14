﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
Bluerider ART Shanghai has launched the exhibition "Hope is The Thing With Feathers," showcasing 48 works from pioneering young Chinese artists.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations

The "Hope is The Thing With Feathers" exhibition

Bluerider ART Shanghai has launched the exhibition "Hope is The Thing With Feathers," showcasing 48 works from pioneering young Chinese artists.

It celebrates the creativity of post-1985 generations.

Selected from a competitive pool of more than 2,000 pieces submitted by 500 artists, "Hope is The Thing With Feathers" features the works of 25 outstanding young artists born after 1985, representing the Y and Z generations of China.

The exhibition showcases a variety of artistic media including paintings, ink washes, sculptures, and kinetic installations, embodying the diverse creative expressions of these young talents.

"This showcase not only presents exceptional artworks by young Chinese artists but also offers a space to reflect on the spirit of our times and contemporary societal issues,” said Elsa Wang, the founder.

“Through these artworks, we see the diverse and limitless possibilities of hope, which rekindle our excitement for the future and love for life. We invite everyone to experience this exhibition and take with them a 'feather of hope' — a symbol of their personal dreams and aspirations."

Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations

"Eighteen Cats of Arhats" by Lu Jusong

Lu Jusong's acrylic painting "What Is She Eating?" uses exaggerated and straightforward imagery of flying noodles to explore the contrast between self-perception and external viewpoints. Tang Jiaxin's pinprick work "Stabbed Paper No. 5" delicately reveals spatial and temporal dimensions by lifting tiny burrs off the paper with each pinprick, creating a nuanced visual texture.

Bai Shiqi's ink painting "Dreamless Fantasy" depicts a group wearing masks and wings, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. Wang Minghui's oil painting "The Heartbroken" captures deep emotional turmoil through thick brushstrokes and exaggerated facial expressions.

Meng Chengxiao's kinetic installation "IX-0" blends two-dimensional painting with three-dimensional bird sculptures, using mechanical control over lighting and color composition.

Hong Kai's oil painting "Eternal Spirits of the Prairie" captures a moment of transformation with wings, mountain landscapes, and white flowers. Chou Gugu's silk ink "Desire Flower 4" personifies flora to explore the theme of desires.

Through their works, these young artists delve into themes ranging from personal introspection to broader societal realities, translating their reflections into visual language that pioneers innovation and experimentation.

As members of the Y and Z generations, raised in the digital era, their culturally diverse perspectives infuse their works with freshness, resonate emotionally with younger audiences, and inject new vitality into contemporary art.

Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations

"Sanctuary 1"

Yu Wenjie's "Sanctuary 1" is a tapestry of natural textures and materials, meticulously crafted from silk, cotton, pure cotton sewing thread, colored powders, clamshell powder, turquoise powder, lapis lazuli powder, cinnabar powder, orpiment powder, resin, and wood lacquer.

The artwork exudes a primal essence due to its reliance on natural fabrics, with the velvet surface conveying a sense of safety and comfort. The dependency on textiles offers a warmth and softness. The composition is framed, segmenting the visual space to express dream-like scenes, reminiscent dialogues, and childhood conversations, evoking a sense of nostalgia and protective refuge.

Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations

"Oral History"

The painting "Oral History" by Chingltu, a Mongolian artist from Inner Mongolia, presents a compelling visual narrative rooted in the nomadic lifestyle. The artwork features three stones set against a stark, green background, symbolizing the simple yet foundational aspects of nomadic life.

These stones, traditionally used by nomads to support a fire for cooking and warming, represent the heart of daily life — where food is cooked and tea is brewed.

“Life started on the three stones,” the artist said. “Today the life changes from the grassland to the city, but we’re still living fundamentally around these 'three stones,' which may be larger and more splendid but retain the same core function and significance."

This artwork emphasizes that no matter how much the exterior changes, the basic needs and simple truths of life remain constant.

If you go:

Date: Through October 20

Address: 133 Sichuan Road M. 四川中路133号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     