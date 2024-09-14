Exhibition celebrates creativity of post-1985 generations

Bluerider ART Shanghai has launched the exhibition "Hope is The Thing With Feathers," showcasing 48 works from pioneering young Chinese artists.

It celebrates the creativity of post-1985 generations.

Selected from a competitive pool of more than 2,000 pieces submitted by 500 artists, "Hope is The Thing With Feathers" features the works of 25 outstanding young artists born after 1985, representing the Y and Z generations of China.

The exhibition showcases a variety of artistic media including paintings, ink washes, sculptures, and kinetic installations, embodying the diverse creative expressions of these young talents.

"This showcase not only presents exceptional artworks by young Chinese artists but also offers a space to reflect on the spirit of our times and contemporary societal issues,” said Elsa Wang, the founder.

“Through these artworks, we see the diverse and limitless possibilities of hope, which rekindle our excitement for the future and love for life. We invite everyone to experience this exhibition and take with them a 'feather of hope' — a symbol of their personal dreams and aspirations."