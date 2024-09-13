Political and business luminaries once hung their hats here

Nanchang Road was the address of famous and infamous residents who left a deep imprint on the modern history of the city.

Editor’s note: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.









Plane tree-flanked Nanchang Road in downtown Shanghai was once the address of many influential political leaders and business pioneers. They left a lasting legacy. Among the political luminaries was Sun Yat-sen, founding father of the Republic of China. Sun and wife Soong Ching Ling lived at 59 Nanchang Road as a temporary residence for more than three years after they returned to Shanghai from Japan in May 1916. Sun also used this address for important political meetings. Photographs from that period show Sun in front of the house with colleagues such as military general Chen Jiongming and revolutionary author Zhu Zhixin. The original house is long demolished, and the site now hosts the Shanghai Science Hall. In January 1920, Sun moved to 7 Xiangshan Road, a block away from his Nanchang Road residence. The European-style villa there was his last residence in the city and has been preserved. While living there, Sun met there with Chen Duxiu and Li Dazhao, co-founders of the Communist Party of China. After Sun died in 1925, his wife remained at the address until 1937. Today, this historical venue has been turned into a museum honoring Sun.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE