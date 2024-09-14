Fusion of history and art as good as gold

Amidst a dazzling golden light, an exhibition that traces the historical evolution of gold art opened at Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area in Huangpu District, on Friday.

The showcase features an ingenious fusion of history and gold art, embarking from the 4th-century Chinese text "Shanhaijing," or "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

It then evolves onto the elaborate designs of the Warring States Period (476-221 BC) and Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220), the profound Zen culture embodied in the Wei (AD 386-534) and Jin (AD 265-420) dynasties' formless Buddhas, to the peak of goldware craftsmanship during the Tang, Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties.

In the contemporary section, designers blend tradition with innovation to rediscover the contemporary face of gold art. In the end, audiences will be invited to reflect on the journey in a contemplative tea and reading room.

The display brings together precious museum artifacts, gold art pieces created by art gold brand Dongjia Gold in collaboration with contemporary artist Qiu Qijing and metal smithing artist Wang Wang, as well as original works by top Chinese designers.