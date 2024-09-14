﻿
Fusion of history and art as good as gold

An exhibition that traces the historical evolution of gold art and takes audiences on a deep exploration into the beauty of gold has opened at Huabao Tower.
Ti Gong

The exhibition shines light on gold.

Amidst a dazzling golden light, an exhibition that traces the historical evolution of gold art opened at Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area in Huangpu District, on Friday.

The showcase features an ingenious fusion of history and gold art, embarking from the 4th-century Chinese text "Shanhaijing," or "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

It then evolves onto the elaborate designs of the Warring States Period (476-221 BC) and Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220), the profound Zen culture embodied in the Wei (AD 386-534) and Jin (AD 265-420) dynasties' formless Buddhas, to the peak of goldware craftsmanship during the Tang, Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties.

In the contemporary section, designers blend tradition with innovation to rediscover the contemporary face of gold art. In the end, audiences will be invited to reflect on the journey in a contemplative tea and reading room.

The display brings together precious museum artifacts, gold art pieces created by art gold brand Dongjia Gold in collaboration with contemporary artist Qiu Qijing and metal smithing artist Wang Wang, as well as original works by top Chinese designers.

Ti Gong

Elegant jewellery.

One of the highlight exhibits is "The World in Mind·Jiliang."

Jiliang is one of the four divine beasts in the "The Classic of Mountains and Seas," and legend has it that people can extend their life by riding on it. The work is made of gold with rubies and sapphires inlaid on its forehead, and diamonds on the mane and tail. The auspicious cloud base is carved from Hetian jade, which is thinly molded.

The Formless Buddha is a worldview that transcends phenomena and feelings, but discovers truth. The image of the Formless Buddha is based on the artist's representative handmade statue. The body is made of gold, with a golden light on the back and diamonds set on the edges. It contains a glaze base, and a Buddhist niche with flame patterns engraved on it. The bottom is designed with elements symbolizing wealth and happiness.

"We aspire to incorporate many cultural terms, including the evolution of craftsmanship, into the exhibition," said Xu Gang, joint chairman of Dongjia Cultural Creativity Group, which initiated the exhibition.

"Gold has always been the top artistic expression of different eras, and we look to express it in a contemporary way that reflects our time and we use traditional craftsmanship combined with contemporary methods to present the showcase."

Other exhibits include a beast face gold belt buckle, an arc-shaped necklace, a single-ear gold bowl, and gold hairpins, among others, dating back to various dynasties such as the Warring States Period and Han Dynasty.

Ti Gong

A reclining Jiliang, one of the four divine beasts in the "The Classic of Mountains and Seas"

If you go:

Date: Through December 10, 10am-9pm

Venue: Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls

Admission: Free

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号

Ti Gong

A setting at the tea and reading room.

Huangpu
Yuyuan Garden
