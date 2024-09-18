Tibetan culture a highlight at solo exhibition of self-taught artist
"Purity, Poetic Heart," a solo-exhibition by Han Yuchen is showing at the China Art Museum through October 9.
The exhibition was organized jointly by the Fine Arts Research Institute of China National Society for the Promotion of Culture and Arts, the Shanghai Art Museum, the Shanghai Art Museum and College of Fine Arts of Shanghai Normal University. It features 53 canvas and 37 drawn sketches created by Han during the past five decades.
Xizang, the mysterious land, has always inspired Han.
"My fascination toward Xizang is getting deeper and deeper," he said. "Its azure blue sky, cotton-white hued clouds, plus the almost transparent lakes, the snowy plateau, and high mountains together conjure up a great beauty in the world."
Han said that he had taken nearly 20 trips to Xizang, which were also filled with risk and hardships.
"I encountered landslides, mudslides and a dangerous high fever there," he said. "All the unforgettable experience with the kiss of death."
In contrast to his artistic peers, Han said he did not have an academic art background, but is a self-taught artist.
As a child, he learnt Chinese calligraphy and painting. Although he desired to become a professional artist, he was unable to further his studies at the Central Academy of Fine Arts even being admitted due to his family situation at that time. But he never gave up his dream.
Xizang has been a frequent subject of Han's brushstrokes.
"I think Xizang brings the essence of nature, and the persistent piety of the Tibetan people is also the faith for my art language, the solace of my soul," he said.
Because of his oft-visited subject and his unique art language, Han has received many awards and held exhibitions around the world, including the National Museum and Art Museum of China; the Royal Decorative Museum of Paris in France; the Medici Palace in Florence; and the Bonaparte Palace in Rome. His work "Shepherdess" won the Gold Medal at the 152nd French National Art Salon, and he was awarded the "Great Lorenzo Lifetime Achievement Award," which is the highest honor at the 12th Florence International Biennial of Contemporary Art.
Exhibit Info:
Date: 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays), through October 9
Address: 205 Shangnan Rd 上南路205号
Admission: Free