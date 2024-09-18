Tibetan culture a highlight at solo exhibition of self-taught artist

"Purity, Poetic Heart," a solo-exhibition by Han Yuchen is showing at the China Art Museum through October 9.

The exhibition was organized jointly by the Fine Arts Research Institute of China National Society for the Promotion of Culture and Arts, the Shanghai Art Museum, the Shanghai Art Museum and College of Fine Arts of Shanghai Normal University. It features 53 canvas and 37 drawn sketches created by Han during the past five decades.

Xizang, the mysterious land, has always inspired Han.

"My fascination toward Xizang is getting deeper and deeper," he said. "Its azure blue sky, cotton-white hued clouds, plus the almost transparent lakes, the snowy plateau, and high mountains together conjure up a great beauty in the world."

Han said that he had taken nearly 20 trips to Xizang, which were also filled with risk and hardships.

"I encountered landslides, mudslides and a dangerous high fever there," he said. "All the unforgettable experience with the kiss of death."

In contrast to his artistic peers, Han said he did not have an academic art background, but is a self-taught artist.