'Best Synthetic Answer' at Rockbund Art Museum

"Best Synthetic Answer," a solo exhibition by US artist and poet Rindon Johnson, is showing at the Rockbund Art Museum through April 6, 2025.

Marking the artist's most comprehensive museum presentation and his first in the Asia Pacific, this experimental seven-month project explores the vast fluid expanses of the Pacific Ocean that connect the United States and China.

Initiated from a series of discussions between Johnson and RAM artistic director X Zhu-Nowell, the exhibition navigates the complex geographies of the Pacific, interrogating traditional notions of borders, fixed territory, states, and ecocide.

This exhibition invites viewers to focus on how art objects interact with the experience of being in the space of the real world and in real-time. In a place where competition for land, redrawing borders, and occupations persists, Johnson proposes a divergent way of thinking about time as a layered depth – overlaid yet constantly eroding.





