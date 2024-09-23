Feature / Art & Culture

Festival explores the meaning of women, body, and space through dance

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
The 3rd Women In Motion at West Bund initiative featured three Chinese and French choreographers and highlighted the creativity of contemporary women’s choreography.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0

The global luxury group Kering officially presented the 3rd Women In Motion at West Bund initiative last week, held in partnership with the West Bund Museum.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the event invited three Chinese and French choreographers with original vocabulary in body exploration, highlighting the creativity of contemporary women’s choreography and promoting artistic exchanges between the two countries.

Curated by Dew Ge, veteran curator and producer in the performing arts, this year’s festival featured the theme Body Matters, combining film, talks, workshops and an improvisational dance party to explore the meaning of women, body, and space through the language of dance, and write about contemporary beauty and freedom.

Julie Nioche, French mid-career choreographer and Hou Ying, Chinese first-generation choreographer, collaborated for the first time to create the dance duet Differences.

The two veteran dancers with over 30 years of dance experience are inspired by differences in body textures and cultural memories, and find mutual understanding and respect through improvisational dance.

Nioche’s another interactive performance, L’impassé-e, was co-created with young Chinese dancers, exploring a new way of bringing an artist and audience together.

Gu Jiani, Chinese new generation choreographer, showcased a special presentation of her latest piece, Morphing, which re-examines how modern time accelerates life through sharp and powerful movement textures.

Festival explores the meaning of women, body, and space through dance

Differences. Choreography and dance by Hou Ying, and Julie Nioche.

Festival explores the meaning of women, body, and space through dance

L’impassé-e. Choreography by Julie Nioche, dance by Hu Yingchao, Shen Yunqi, Sheng Xiaoyezi, Xu Xiaoling, Xu Yiming, and Zhang Xu.

Festival explores the meaning of women, body, and space through dance

Morphing Special Presentation for Women In Motion at West Bund. Choreography by Gu Jiani, performance by Wang Xuanqi, Ming Da, Yang Ying, Zeng Yulin, Zhang Jian, and Gu Jiani.

Meanwhile, the three choreographers and Dai Jinhua, cultural scholar and professor of Peking University, discussed “The Meaning of Boundaries: Reshaping the Body,” exploring dance’s unique ability to connect the body’s materiality and construction.

In the Talk “Dialogue on Improvisation: Understanding Differences,” Nioche and Hou shared their experiences behind their creation, and how differences become inspiration for creation and a path for understanding oneself.

On the topic “Slow Work Produces Fine Work: Slow Down, Our Times,” Gu opened up about her difficult creative process and discussed the current situation and future of young choreographers with contemporary performing researcher Zhang Yuan.

In 2015, Kering launched Women In Motion at the Festival de Cannes with the ambition of highlighting female filmmakers, both in front of and behind the camera. In recent years, the program has expanded in a major way to photography, art, design, and music. In 2021, the launch of Women In Motion at West Bund further expanded the influence of this program to choreography and dance.

“Women In Motion has always been committed to highlighting the creativity of female artists, creating a pioneer platform for mindset change through diverse art forms,” said Cai Jinqing, president of Kering Greater China. “This new edition of Women In Motion at West Bund not only continues to empower Chinese and French choreographers, but also expand space for ideas and inspirations.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Kering
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     