Festival explores the meaning of women, body, and space through dance

The global luxury group Kering officially presented the 3rd Women In Motion at West Bund initiative last week, held in partnership with the West Bund Museum.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the event invited three Chinese and French choreographers with original vocabulary in body exploration, highlighting the creativity of contemporary women’s choreography and promoting artistic exchanges between the two countries.

Curated by Dew Ge, veteran curator and producer in the performing arts, this year’s festival featured the theme Body Matters, combining film, talks, workshops and an improvisational dance party to explore the meaning of women, body, and space through the language of dance, and write about contemporary beauty and freedom.

Julie Nioche, French mid-career choreographer and Hou Ying, Chinese first-generation choreographer, collaborated for the first time to create the dance duet Differences.

The two veteran dancers with over 30 years of dance experience are inspired by differences in body textures and cultural memories, and find mutual understanding and respect through improvisational dance.

Nioche’s another interactive performance, L’impassé-e, was co-created with young Chinese dancers, exploring a new way of bringing an artist and audience together.

Gu Jiani, Chinese new generation choreographer, showcased a special presentation of her latest piece, Morphing, which re-examines how modern time accelerates life through sharp and powerful movement textures.