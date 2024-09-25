'Chopin's Heart' on display at Mu Xin Art Museum

"Chopin's Heart," an exhibition organized by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute and Mu Xin Art Museum, will open on September 28 at Mu Xin Art Museum in Wuzhen, an ancient canal town in Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition brings together 46 precious exhibits from the Fryderyk Chopin Institute in Poland, including Chopin's autographed letters, music scripts, sculptures, portraits of Chopin and his family members, and contemporary paintings themed on Chopin.

The exhibition also includes four exhibits related to Polish culture, and paintings on loan from Lu Xun Museum in Beijing.

Visitors could also enter the music world of Chopin accompanied by his classic music works on site during the exhibition.

The name of Mu Xin (1927-2011) was unknown to most people in China almost two decades ago. These days, he is widely recognized for his talents in art, literature, and music.

"Music is my life, love is my sickness; Beethoven is my God, and Chopin is my heart," Mu wrote in his later years.