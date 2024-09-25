Mind-bending creations take over Jing'an Sculpture Park

The 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project (JISP) will take place primarily at Jing'an Sculpture Park with additional installations along the Jing'an section of West Nanjing Road and Suzhou Creek from September 28 to December 31.

Centered on the theme "Echoes Among Us," 2024 JISP is curated by UCCA Lab from UCCA Center for Contemporary Art. Philip Tinari, director of UCCA, is curatorial advisor. This year's exhibition will feature 35 works by 31 artists from 10 countries. The artists include 14 Chinese and 17 from other countries. Of the 35 works, 22 have been newly commissioned for this exhibition.

Several world-renowned artists are listed including Martial Raysse, one of the most celebrated French artists globally, and George Ricky, a prominent kinetic artist known for his precise and poetic sculptures.

Internationally commissioned works include pieces by Swiss artist Claudia Comte, French artist Marc Fornes, and Japanese artist Yuri Suzuki. Each of these artists explores the interplay between ecology, architecture, sound and sculpture in their works.