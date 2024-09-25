Feature / Art & Culture

Mind-bending creations take over Jing'an Sculpture Park

The 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project will feature an eclectic mix of 35 works that delve into the theme "Echoes Among Us."
"The Big Marble Trio" by Claudia Comte

"Hanging Lionesses" by Tom Claassen

The 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project (JISP) will take place primarily at Jing'an Sculpture Park with additional installations along the Jing'an section of West Nanjing Road and Suzhou Creek from September 28 to December 31.

Centered on the theme "Echoes Among Us," 2024 JISP is curated by UCCA Lab from UCCA Center for Contemporary Art. Philip Tinari, director of UCCA, is curatorial advisor. This year's exhibition will feature 35 works by 31 artists from 10 countries. The artists include 14 Chinese and 17 from other countries. Of the 35 works, 22 have been newly commissioned for this exhibition.

Several world-renowned artists are listed including Martial Raysse, one of the most celebrated French artists globally, and George Ricky, a prominent kinetic artist known for his precise and poetic sculptures.

Internationally commissioned works include pieces by Swiss artist Claudia Comte, French artist Marc Fornes, and Japanese artist Yuri Suzuki. Each of these artists explores the interplay between ecology, architecture, sound and sculpture in their works.

"At last, it has found its friend" by Xiang Huidi

"Where are we Ultimately Heading?" by Yan Shilin

For example, "Jolie Folie" strikes a balance between the solidity of architecture and its own sense of dynamism. This piece, towering at eight meters and stretching skyward, was designed by Fornes and his team, THEVERYMANY.

The entire structure is composed of ultra thin, light weight aluminum sheets, meticulously calculated and assembled through parametric design, creating a complex three-dimensional form. Through precise bending and riveting, the structure flows freely, with undulating surfaces that invite people to wander and linger within, sparking curiosity and a desire to explore.

The artist hopes that when viewers immerse themselves in this winding, dynamic spherical space, they can play, relax, or momentarily forget reality, as if transported to an oasis where stillness and motion converge.

During 2024 JISP, the Sculpture Park Art Center will host several indoor exhibitions, including "Rhinos Re-spirited: Shih Li-Jen Rhino Sculpture Art Exhibition" and "The Five Elements: Symbiosis."

If you go:

Date: September 28-December 31

Venue: Jing'an Sculpture Park

Address: 128 Shimen Rd No.2

石门二路128号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
