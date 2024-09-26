Feature / Art & Culture

Picasso, Modigliani paintings grace Bund One Art Museum

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
The exhibition features nine Modigliani works like the rare "Mother" and five Picasso creations such as "Woman with a Hat," along with pieces from more than a dozen other artists.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Picasso, Modigliani paintings grace Bund One Art Museum

"Woman with a Hat" by Piccaso

"Picasso, Modigliani & Modern Art — From the Collection of Musée d'Art Moderne de Lille" is on show at Bund One Art Museum.

This is the first time the two museums have collaborated with one another. Gathering the most influential artists of the 20th century, the exhibition features 61 works by 18 pioneering artists including Modigliani, Picasso, Léger, Braque, Miro and Derain.

The exhibition is supported by the Embassy of France in China, the Consulate General of France in Shanghai and the Shanghai International Culture Association.

Including nine Modigliani works and five Picasso pieces, this is the biggest presentation of Modigliani's art in China so far. Among the nine is the nude female portrait "Seated Nude Woman with a Shirt," a painting considered representative of Modigliani's style. There's also the extremely rare family portrait "Mother," in which the protagonists are Modigliani's last lover, Jenny Herboutini, and their daughter, Jenny Modigliani.

Picasso, Modigliani paintings grace Bund One Art Museum

"Seated Nude Woman with a Shirt" by Modigliani

Picasso, Modigliani paintings grace Bund One Art Museum

"Mother" by Modigliani

ltalian-born Amedeo Modigliani moved to Paris in 1906. He developed a very personal style focused on the human figure — almost all his paintings are portraits and nudes. He wished to achieve the representation of an ideal figure, condensing the formal characteristics of diverse cultures: classical and Egyptian antiquity, Italian Renaissance, Khmer statuary, African art, and modern painting.

Picasso's "Woman with a Hat" and other masterpieces are also on display.

The exhibition divides the most influential schools in the first half of the 20th century into four major sections: "Cubism," "Amedeo Modigliani," "Painting in Dreams" and "Color and Expression."

The entire exhibition is drawn from one of the most important art museums in the north of Europe, Musée d'Art Moderne de Lille (LaM), the first French museum to integrate modern, contemporary, and out-of-bounds art. The museum's modern art collection comes from Roger Dutilleux (1872-1956) and his nephew, Jean Massourelle (1908-1991), who, through their keen appreciation of art, have assembled an extraordinary collection of masterpieces. It was Massourelle's gift that led to the creation of the LaM. These works represent both the collector's personal taste and the great artistic movements of the French modern period.

If you go:

Date: 10am-6pm, through February 9, 2025
Venue: Bund One Art Museum 东一美术馆
Address: 2/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路一号2楼
Admission: 188 yuan (Buy via Wechat mini program: 东一美术馆 for discount )

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     