Picasso, Modigliani paintings grace Bund One Art Museum
"Picasso, Modigliani & Modern Art — From the Collection of Musée d'Art Moderne de Lille" is on show at Bund One Art Museum.
This is the first time the two museums have collaborated with one another. Gathering the most influential artists of the 20th century, the exhibition features 61 works by 18 pioneering artists including Modigliani, Picasso, Léger, Braque, Miro and Derain.
The exhibition is supported by the Embassy of France in China, the Consulate General of France in Shanghai and the Shanghai International Culture Association.
Including nine Modigliani works and five Picasso pieces, this is the biggest presentation of Modigliani's art in China so far. Among the nine is the nude female portrait "Seated Nude Woman with a Shirt," a painting considered representative of Modigliani's style. There's also the extremely rare family portrait "Mother," in which the protagonists are Modigliani's last lover, Jenny Herboutini, and their daughter, Jenny Modigliani.
ltalian-born Amedeo Modigliani moved to Paris in 1906. He developed a very personal style focused on the human figure — almost all his paintings are portraits and nudes. He wished to achieve the representation of an ideal figure, condensing the formal characteristics of diverse cultures: classical and Egyptian antiquity, Italian Renaissance, Khmer statuary, African art, and modern painting.
Picasso's "Woman with a Hat" and other masterpieces are also on display.
The exhibition divides the most influential schools in the first half of the 20th century into four major sections: "Cubism," "Amedeo Modigliani," "Painting in Dreams" and "Color and Expression."
The entire exhibition is drawn from one of the most important art museums in the north of Europe, Musée d'Art Moderne de Lille (LaM), the first French museum to integrate modern, contemporary, and out-of-bounds art. The museum's modern art collection comes from Roger Dutilleux (1872-1956) and his nephew, Jean Massourelle (1908-1991), who, through their keen appreciation of art, have assembled an extraordinary collection of masterpieces. It was Massourelle's gift that led to the creation of the LaM. These works represent both the collector's personal taste and the great artistic movements of the French modern period.
If you go:
Date: 10am-6pm, through February 9, 2025
Venue: Bund One Art Museum 东一美术馆
Address: 2/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路一号2楼
Admission: 188 yuan (Buy via Wechat mini program: 东一美术馆 for discount )