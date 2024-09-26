Picasso, Modigliani paintings grace Bund One Art Museum

"Picasso, Modigliani & Modern Art — From the Collection of Musée d'Art Moderne de Lille" is on show at Bund One Art Museum.

This is the first time the two museums have collaborated with one another. Gathering the most influential artists of the 20th century, the exhibition features 61 works by 18 pioneering artists including Modigliani, Picasso, Léger, Braque, Miro and Derain.

The exhibition is supported by the Embassy of France in China, the Consulate General of France in Shanghai and the Shanghai International Culture Association.

Including nine Modigliani works and five Picasso pieces, this is the biggest presentation of Modigliani's art in China so far. Among the nine is the nude female portrait "Seated Nude Woman with a Shirt," a painting considered representative of Modigliani's style. There's also the extremely rare family portrait "Mother," in which the protagonists are Modigliani's last lover, Jenny Herboutini, and their daughter, Jenny Modigliani.