Dutch translators talk of work on 'A Dream of Red Mansions'

Three Dutch translators shared the challenges and revelations of an epic project they worked on during a captivating lecture on Thursday at the Sinan Literary Home.

The subject of their discourse was no ordinary tome; it was the inaugural complete Dutch rendition of "A Dream of Red Mansions (De droom van de rode kamer)," a monumental work of Chinese literature. The exhaustive translation encompasses all 120 chapters was published in the Netherlands in November 2021.

More than a significant academic contribution, "the book is meant for general Dutch readers as we have found that the Chinese classic is so much loved by the Chinese that it is read by many, and some may read it even more than once at different stages of their life," said Anne Sytske Keijser, a Dutch translator who holds a faculty position at the prestigious Institute of Sinology at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

"My students who had been taking part in the reading course actually found the story quite romantic," Keijser said and also recalled her first encounter with the book in Chinese in the 1980s when she was a student at Xiamen University.

"It's a book you need a bit of push to hang on reading, but the real engagement begins after the eighth chapter."

Silvia Marijnissen, who sat beside her at the lecture, agreed.

"'A Dream of Red Mansions is basically a love story or stories. Each one is different," said Marijnissen, who currently serves as an editor for "Het Trage Vuur."

"Many of my readers find they can quite identify with the characters in the book because it basically says this is what life is, and you cannot always get what you want."

Penned by Cao Xueqin during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), "A Dream of Red Mansions" is revered for its nuanced depiction of 18th-century Chinese aristocracy's lifestyle and social stratification, as well as its profound psychological dissection of its characters.

The second edition of the book in the Dutch translation has sold out.

"That's a total of 4000 copies, which is really a bit of success in the Netherlands," Marijnissen said. "Paperbacks of the book are planned for the next edition, considering the cost of the hardcovers. We hope the Dutch version can reach a wider audience."

The translators also discussed the specific challenges they faced, such as cultural nuances and linguistic details. Keijser came to the lecture with some Chinese parasol tree leaves she picked up from the street of Shanghai, as she understood "Autumn arrives when yellowish green leaves are falling, which is the 秋意 (message from autumn)."