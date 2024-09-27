Feature / Art & Culture

Figure painting exhibition celebrates 75th anniversary of National Day

The paintings reflect life in Shanghai, depicting everything from a couple on their wedding day and women in cheongsam to a crowd singing joyfully.
"Wedding Photo" by Liu Ling

Figure painting exhibition celebrates 75th anniversary of National Day

"Ode of Pujiang River" by Ye Xiong

"Blossoming Flowers — Figure Paintings in Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the National Day" is on display at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery through October 27.

The exhibition feature 62 paintings created by 21 artists. These works represent both the painters' personal artistic pursuits and the new achievements of Shanghai.

All the paintings observe ordinary life and people from the perspective of the artists. Although depicted in realism, each artist has their own expressive technique.

The characters vary from heroic fighters in flood relief and construction workers to joyful crowds celebrating a big event and chic modern women.

For example, "Ode of Pujiang River" was inspired by a news report describing a group of foreign tourists who got off a high-speed train at the station and were shocked by the prosperity they saw. They couldn't help singing a Chinese song. Artist Ye Xiong captures the scene vividly on rice-paper.



Figure painting exhibition celebrates 75th anniversary of National Day

"The Charming Cheongsam" by Zhu Xinlong

Figure painting exhibition celebrates 75th anniversary of National Day

"I love cat" by Hu Bozong

Cheongsam dresses became fashionable in Shanghai in the 1920s. The dresses contain deep cultural heritage with special aesthetic value. In the eyes of many, cheongsam is a symbol of Shanghai's cultural confidence and openness. Artist Zhu Xinlong uses his brush to show the graceful figure of a woman wearing a cheongsam in his painting "The Charming Cheongsam."

Sang Lincang's painting "Walking Through Shikumen" takes Shanghai's unique shikumen architecture as a backdrop. The painting intricately depicts the well-organized life scene of local residents. Busy office workers, naughty children, a young couple taking selfies, and old people enjoying their retirement all conjure a bustling scene in the city's old lanes.

If you go:

Date: Through October 27 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Admission: Free (no entry after 5:30pm)

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

Address: 18 Zhongshan Rd E1

Source: SHINE
﻿
