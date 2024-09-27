Figure painting exhibition celebrates 75th anniversary of National Day

"Blossoming Flowers — Figure Paintings in Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the National Day" is on display at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery through October 27.

The exhibition feature 62 paintings created by 21 artists. These works represent both the painters' personal artistic pursuits and the new achievements of Shanghai.

All the paintings observe ordinary life and people from the perspective of the artists. Although depicted in realism, each artist has their own expressive technique.

The characters vary from heroic fighters in flood relief and construction workers to joyful crowds celebrating a big event and chic modern women.

For example, "Ode of Pujiang River" was inspired by a news report describing a group of foreign tourists who got off a high-speed train at the station and were shocked by the prosperity they saw. They couldn't help singing a Chinese song. Artist Ye Xiong captures the scene vividly on rice-paper.





