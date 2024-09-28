Rodin sculpture exhibition now open in Shanghai

"I see the whole truth and not just the surface truth, I accentuate the lines that best express the spiritual stage I interpret," sculptor Auguste Rodin (1840-1917) once said.

The much-anticipated exhibition "Rodin: Figure Charnière vers la Modernité" is on show at Centre d'Art Rodin (Shanghai).

Rodin and the ancient Greek Phidias and Renaissance artist Michelangelo are recognized as the three leading Western sculptors.

The newly opened Centre d'Art Rodin (Shanghai) is a partner of Musée Rodin, and in academic partnership with China Sculpture Institute and Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts.

Located in the heart of the Pudong riverside and transformed from the former French Pavilion of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, Centre d'Art Rodin (Shanghai) covers a main exhibition space of 4,200 square meters.

Centred around the permanent exhibition highlighting authentic works by Rodin, Centre d'Art Rodin (Shanghai) seeks to facilitate academic exchanges and artistic practices among artists, researchers, educators and students by organizing feature exhibitions of artists, both domestic and international, hosting seminars, as well as developing art initiatives.

The exhibition consists of six main chapters and two special chapters, bringing together 106 works of Rodin's sculpture, painting, ceramics and video. These include national treasures from the Rodin Museum in France, such as "The Thinker," "The Age of Bronze," "Eve," "Balzac," and "The Righteous Folk of Calais." The original editions of these works are presented for the first time in Shanghai, also the first time on such a large scale in China.