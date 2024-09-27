Iconic stone-gate architectural heritage integrated with modern embellishment

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

The fate of old shikumen neighborhoods finally became a central issue in urban planning. The Taipingqiao area in downtown Huangpu District presented a unique opportunity for preservation amid the push for modernization.

As land demand skyrocketed, these traditional buildings were often seen as outdated, resulting in significant losses to the city’s cultural fabric.

The push for modernization, especially the development of the Pudong New Area in the 1990s, led to the demolition of many old shikumen neighborhoods.

However, since the 1980s, rapid urban development has threatened these unique stone-gated homes.

Shikumen architecture has long been a cornerstone of Shanghai’s cultural identity, shaping the lives of its residents for over a century.

In 1996, the local government initiated an urban renewal project aimed at revitalizing the historical area to retain its shikumen architecture.

The Hong Kong-based Shui On Group, founded and helmed by entrepreneur Vincent Lo, took on the redevelopment of the Taipingqiao area. It initiated a new urban planning concept that focused on walkability, mixed-use functions and convenient public transport.

The result was Xintiandi, a blend of historical preservation and modern luxury.

The project was one of the first in China to use the concept of “developmental preservation,” a strategy that combined cultural preservation with real estate development.

Instead of completely demolishing the old shikumen structures, Shui On preserved the exterior facades while modernizing the interiors to suit new commercial purposes.

To preserve the original appearance of the buildings, more than US$75 million was spent relocating more than 8,000 residents of nearly 2,300 households from the site.

When the project began in 1997, the Asian financial crisis hit, throwing the region into economic uncertainty. The property market slumped, and many developers halted their projects.

Despite these challenges, Shui On stayed committed to the project, choosing to focus first on the historical preservation of the shikumen buildings rather than rushing into residential or commercial development.

An architectural team, led by US architect Benjamin Wood, carefully researched the original designs of shikumen houses, ensuring that the new development would remain true to its historic roots.

The physical restoration of the buildings was painstaking. Many of the structures were in poor condition, requiring significant investment to return them to their original state.

The design team sourced original blueprints, signed by a French architect, from the Shanghai Archives to guide the restoration.

Additionally, specialized moisture-proofing treatments from Germany were injected into each brick and joint. Before retiling roofs, two layers of waterproof insulation were placed beneath the old tiles to combat dampness.

Due to the lack of modern infrastructure, each building required extensive underground excavation — sometimes up to 9 meters deep — for plumbing, electricity and gas hook-ups. Excavators were unable to drive into the site because the old buildings could not be demolished. Workers had to install water and gas lines with great care to avoid damage.

Xintiandi officially opened in 2001, featuring a blend of high-end restaurants, luxury shops and entertainment venues, all housed within the preserved shikumen buildings.

The decision to preserve shikumen architecture helped raise the profile of the area, attracting both locals and tourists to experience a piece of old Shanghai in a modern context.

The project became a model for how old urban areas could be revitalized without sacrificing their historical character. It also drew international attention, positioning it as a key tourist attraction and a symbol of Shanghai’s urban renewal.

The success of Xintiandi inspired similar projects across China. Cities such as Beijing, Chengdu and Hangzhou sought to replicate the model, aiming to preserve their own historical districts while incorporating modern amenities.

However, the Xintiandi model, while widely admired, has proven difficult to duplicate. Each city’s historical context, cultural background and development needs differ, making the one-size-fits-all approach impossible.