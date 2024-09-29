Video game sparks interest in Feilai Peak
Buddhist sculptures at Hangzhou's Feilai Peak scenic area, featured in the blockbuster video game "Black Myth: Wukong," have ignited a new wave of interest in the area.
According to the Weibo account of Yang Qi, the game's art director, he visited Feilai Peak in 2020 and discovered the Vajrapani Bodhisattva sculpture. He then incorporated it into the game's storyline.
Vajrapani is one of the earliest-appearing Bodhisattvas in Mahayana Buddhism. He is the protector and guide of Buddha and rose to symbolize the Buddha's power.
The well-known Budai Monk sculpture and 18 luohan (Buddhist arhat) also appear in the game. The Budai Monk, also known as the Laughing Maitreya, is the most widely recognized stone sculpture in the Feilai Peak scenic area. He is seen as an incarnation of the Buddha, with his characteristic exposed big belly and a ring of Buddha prayer beads in his left hand.
In Chinese Buddhism, luohan is a person who has gained insight into the true nature of existence and achieved spiritual enlightenment. The 18 luohan carvings in Yanxia Cave, depicted as the original followers of Buddha, are regarded as some of the earliest such carvings in China.
Feilai Peak literally means "the peak that flew hither" in Chinese. According to legend, this peak was transported overnight from India to Hangzhou as a demonstration of the power of Buddhism.
For centuries, it has been a treasure trove of Buddhist carvings. Pilgrims from Zhejiang and other provinces have been frequenting this place of worship regularly.
Today, the peak contains grottoes sculptured in the Tang (AD 619-907), Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms (AD 907-960), Song (960-1279), Yuan and Ming (1368-1644) dynasties. It is the largest Buddhist grottoes group in south China.
Hangzhou was once known as the "Southeast Buddhist Country" in ancient times by virtue of its numerous Buddhist grottoes and temples thronged with devout believers. These Buddhist relics were the essence of cultural exchange between the ancient China, Japan, India and the Korean Peninsula.
The construction of temples and pagodas peaked in the 10th century when the Qian family governed the area and made Hangzhou capital of the Wuyue Kingdom (AD 907-978). Many of the emperors were devout believers. They dug caves, reproduced scriptures and erected religious buildings across the kingdom, in what is now Zhejiang Province.
Zhejiang Institute of Archeology has combed through the Buddhism grottoes across the province. The fruitful research results were published in August. Readers could have a well-rounded picture of Zhejiang's Buddhist grottoes and history through the book Survey of Zhejiang Buddhist Grottoes.
Hangzhou is home to many well-preserved ancient heritages, and for a game steeped in historical aesthetics like "Black Myth: Wukong," this presents a unique advantage.
Yang graduated from the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou. In 2018, he established the Game Science Co in Xihu District and started to develop the blockbuster video game.
Rather than relying solely on artistic renderings, the game developers utilized 3D scanning technology to authentically recreate ancient Chinese architectural wonders as backdrops. This approach not only reduced costs, but also provided players with an authentic glimpse into China's architectural past.