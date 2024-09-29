Video game sparks interest in Feilai Peak

Buddhist sculptures at Hangzhou's Feilai Peak scenic area, featured in the blockbuster video game "Black Myth: Wukong," have ignited a new wave of interest in the area.

According to the Weibo account of Yang Qi, the game's art director, he visited Feilai Peak in 2020 and discovered the Vajrapani Bodhisattva sculpture. He then incorporated it into the game's storyline.

Vajrapani is one of the earliest-appearing Bodhisattvas in Mahayana Buddhism. He is the protector and guide of Buddha and rose to symbolize the Buddha's power.

The well-known Budai Monk sculpture and 18 luohan (Buddhist arhat) also appear in the game. The Budai Monk, also known as the Laughing Maitreya, is the most widely recognized stone sculpture in the Feilai Peak scenic area. He is seen as an incarnation of the Buddha, with his characteristic exposed big belly and a ring of Buddha prayer beads in his left hand.

In Chinese Buddhism, luohan is a person who has gained insight into the true nature of existence and achieved spiritual enlightenment. The 18 luohan carvings in Yanxia Cave, depicted as the original followers of Buddha, are regarded as some of the earliest such carvings in China.