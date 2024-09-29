Feature / Art & Culture

Pathé Villa in tune for national celebration

  20:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-29
An exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was staged at Pathé Villa in Xuhui District on Sunday.
An exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was staged at Pathé Villa in Xuhui District on Sunday, taking people to explore the behind-the-scenes stories of classic musical works.

Built in 1921, Pathé Villa once housed the studio of Pathe Records and was the birthplace of China's recording industry.

Located inside Xujiahui Park, the three-storey brick-and-wood garden villa was once the cradle of Chinese musical history. It was where China's national anthem was recorded.

The special exhibition features rich content and detailed historical materials that enable visitors to discover little-known anecdotes between music, records, and the broadcasting industry.

Ti Gong

A string performance in Xujiahui Park on Sunday.

They can listen to songs from the past 75 years through various playback devices at the exhibition site.

The strongest voice of the era undoubtedly comes from "The March of the Volunteers."

Celebrating the moment, the organizers set up several points in Xujiahui Park to showcase regional intangible cultural heritage.

A combination of cultural pop-up activities are held.

These include chorus performance, Huang Daopo's cotton textile skill display, a melodious Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) performance, as well as the display of paper-cut and shadow play, and string ensemble.

Ti Gong

Pathé Villa.

If you go:

Date: Through October 31 (closed on Monday), 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Pathe Villa

Address: 2F, 811 Hengshan Road, Xuhui District

上海市徐汇区衡山路811号二楼

Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese opera performance in Xujiahui Park on Sunday.

Ti Gong

A showcase of intangible cultural heritage attracts a crowd.

Source: SHINE
