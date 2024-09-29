Pathé Villa in tune for national celebration
An exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was staged at Pathé Villa in Xuhui District on Sunday, taking people to explore the behind-the-scenes stories of classic musical works.
Built in 1921, Pathé Villa once housed the studio of Pathe Records and was the birthplace of China's recording industry.
Located inside Xujiahui Park, the three-storey brick-and-wood garden villa was once the cradle of Chinese musical history. It was where China's national anthem was recorded.
The special exhibition features rich content and detailed historical materials that enable visitors to discover little-known anecdotes between music, records, and the broadcasting industry.
They can listen to songs from the past 75 years through various playback devices at the exhibition site.
The strongest voice of the era undoubtedly comes from "The March of the Volunteers."
Celebrating the moment, the organizers set up several points in Xujiahui Park to showcase regional intangible cultural heritage.
A combination of cultural pop-up activities are held.
These include chorus performance, Huang Daopo's cotton textile skill display, a melodious Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) performance, as well as the display of paper-cut and shadow play, and string ensemble.
If you go:
Date: Through October 31 (closed on Monday), 9am-5pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Pathe Villa
Address: 2F, 811 Hengshan Road, Xuhui District
上海市徐汇区衡山路811号二楼