Pathé Villa in tune for national celebration

An exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was staged at Pathé Villa in Xuhui District on Sunday, taking people to explore the behind-the-scenes stories of classic musical works.

Built in 1921, Pathé Villa once housed the studio of Pathe Records and was the birthplace of China's recording industry.

Located inside Xujiahui Park, the three-storey brick-and-wood garden villa was once the cradle of Chinese musical history. It was where China's national anthem was recorded.

The special exhibition features rich content and detailed historical materials that enable visitors to discover little-known anecdotes between music, records, and the broadcasting industry.