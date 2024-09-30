Shanghai gets ready for International Horse Culture Week ride

The "Shanghai International Horse Culture Week" will be held at Shanghai EXPO Cultural Park and run through the October 1-7 National Day holiday.

Simon Ma, a well-known crossover artist from China's Hong Kong, also the art director of the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center together with Tank Shanghai and some other local galleries is jointly organizing the display of a cluster of artworks.

The event aims to present a series of activities, including equestrian sports, exhibition and charity events to visitors.

These exhibitions will try to break through the traditional mode, integrating a cluster of interactive and public welfare activities. Visitors will get a closer look at horse culture and its industry.