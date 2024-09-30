Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai gets ready for International Horse Culture Week ride

﻿ Wang Jie
  18:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
The "Shanghai International Horse Culture Week" will be held at Shanghai EXPO Cultural Park and run through the October 1-7 National Day holiday.
﻿ Wang Jie
The "Shanghai International Horse Culture Week" is being held at Shanghai EXPO Cultural Park.

The event aims to present a series of activities, including equestrian sports, exhibition and charity events.

Simon Ma, a well-known crossover artist from China's Hong Kong, also the art director of the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center together with Tank Shanghai and some other local galleries is jointly organizing the display of a cluster of artworks.

These exhibitions will try to break through the traditional mode, integrating a cluster of interactive and public welfare activities. Visitors will get a closer look at horse culture and its industry.

Xu Beihong's Light and Shadow Exhibition

The highlights of the event are three horse-themed exhibitions: Xu Beihong's Light and Shadow Exhibition, Simon Ma's Dragon Horse Leaping Shadow Exhibition, and World Peace Drago Cavallo World Tour Exhibition Shanghai.

For example, Xu (1895-1953), one of the pioneers of China's modern art, is widely known for his depiction of running horses.

It was by chance that Ma met Liao Jingwen (1923-2015), Xu's wife, who asked him to "please bring back my husband's horse". The chance encounter inspired Ma to paint horses under his brushstrokes, and the passion for the subject brought him closer with Xu's family.

In order to pay tribute to Xu, Ma applied the highly innovative artificial intelligence technology to recreate the dynamic charm of the running horses in Xu's paintings, guiding the viewers to travel through time and space and immerse themselves in the master's art.

Ma's solo exhibition is also a fusion of tradition and modernity, varying from oil painting, ink-wash painting to digital art pieces.

In addition, "World Peace Drago Cavallo World Tour Exhibition Shanghai" is a public welfare activity, aiming to convey a deep concern for autistic children.



If you go

Date: 9am-9pm, through October 7

Venue: Shanghai International Equestrian Centre inside Shanghai EXPO Cultural Park

Address: 251 Tongyao Rd 通耀路251号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
