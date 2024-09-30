Feature / Art & Culture

Ancient Chinese classic gets a contemporary, gaming twist

A magical adventure in the fantasy world of a 4th century Chinese classic has unfolded on Huaihai Road, allowing visitors to browse the pages of history in an innovative way.
Ti Gong

The creation of an animated Yinglong, a mythical dragon, figure.

A magical adventure in the fantasy world of a 4th century Chinese classic has unfolded on Shanghai's Huaihai Road, allowing visitors to browse the pages of history in an innovative way.

"The Classic of Mountains and Seas," also known as "Shanhaijing," is a classic Chinese text and a compilation of mythical geography and beasts. It is a fabulous geographical and cultural account of pre-Qin (Dynasty) China, as well as a collection of Chinese mythology.

It comprehensively records the traces of ancient civilization between heaven and earth from the perspectives of animals, plants, geology, landforms, humanities and philosophy.

Ti Gong

A Shanhai (Mountains and Seas) picture

A unique display and a series of activities shedding light on the 4th century Chinese classic are being presented at Golden Bell Plaza, reshaping Chinese mythology with contemporary aesthetics in gaming language, to make traditional Chinese culture appealing and more accessible to the young generation.

The first floor of the plaza has been turned into a giant map of the Wuzang Mountain Classic, the oldest and most geographically valuable part of the classic. The second floor has become the real scene of another chapter portrayed in the classic, with eight tribes scattered.

On the lawn of Huaihai Rd M., an eight-meter painting made from oil painting materials depicts the "Classic of Mountains and Seas," while at the entrance from Huaihai Rd M. and Longmen Road, a large sculpture of Yinglong, a mythical dragon, is placed, holding a dragon pearl, symbolizing a responsive presence.

Ti Gong

A divine beast sculpture at the entrance of Golden Bell Plaza on Huaihai Road, Shanghai.

Art installations and sculptures featuring divine beasts, trees and mountains depicted in the classic are replicated at the exhibition, presenting a visual feast for visitors.

Yinglong has been developed into the mascot of the Mountain and Sea Golden Bell IP. The tail of the divine beast has a small golden bell.

The main gate of the plaza on Longmen Road is similar in shape to the dragon gate opened by Yinglong in the book.

Ti Gong

An interior display at the plaza.

There is an ancient legend of leaping over the dragon gate in China. Whenever someone successfully leaps over the dragon gate, Yinglong will appear to bestow blessings and protection. As part of the display, people will find a replication of the legend.

"Because many overseas IPs such as Marvel and Ultraman are so familiar to Chinese youth, we also hope to create an IP that represents our own culture and is popular among the young generation," said artist and IP creator Lu Renjie, who designed the showcase.

"We have introduced some auspicious elements such as the dragon gate and divine beast into the display to convey good blessings to visitors," he added.

Ti Gong

Some souvenirs on show

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, through October 31

Venue: Golden Bell Plaza

Address: 98 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路98号

Ti Gong

A night view

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
