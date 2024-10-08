Turner masterpieces alongside contemporary artists shown at Museum of Art Pudong

"Dialogues with Turner: Evoking the Sublime" is showing at the Museum of Art Pudong through May 10, 2025.

Co-organized by MAP and the Tate in the United Kingdom, it is the largest exhibition of oil paintings ever loaned by the Tate, and brings together Turner and contemporary artists.

Featuring over 100 artworks, among which nearly 80 are original oil paintings and watercolors by Turner, the exhibition is an opportunity to delve into the artistic world of Joseph Mallord William Turner, one of the greatest British painters of the 19th century.

Many of these works are being exhibited in China for the first time.

Born in 1775 in Covent Garden, London, Turner is widely regarded as the first modern painter. His legacy is rooted in his expressive style and bold use of color, with the capturing of atmosphere being central to his oeuvre.

As a pioneer of Romanticism, Turner used his technique to capture the majesty and grandeur of nature, challenging the boundaries of human perception. From the towering peaks of the Alps to the winding canals of Venice, Turner's canvases chronicle the eternal dialogue between humanity and the elements.