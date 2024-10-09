﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice' returns to Shanghai

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-09       0
A parallel exhibition titled "Weaving Through Time and Space: Dual Islands" is being held at the M515 Art Center in Shanghai and Calle Scaleta 6039 in Venice through November 16.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-09       0
'Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice' returns to Shanghai

"Undulations," installation by Huang Bo

'Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice' returns to Shanghai

Jiang Honglin (left) and Li Mouchu present cross-disciplinary performance art.

Victoria Lu, the first Chinese female curator and art critic, initiated the "Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice" in collaboration with Ca' Foscari University of Venice and IUAV University of Venice in 2022.

This year marks the third edition of the exhibition, with Angelo Maggi and Fu Sen continuing as the chief curators.

The theme for the 2024 exhibition is "Weaving Through Time and Space," commemorating the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death.

Since August 16, a parallel exhibition titled "Weaving Through Time and Space: Dual Islands" has been held at the M515 Art Center in Shanghai and Calle Scaleta 6039 in Venice through November 16.

This year, the exhibition invited one of the most representative contemporary Chinese actors, director Huang Bo. In recent years, he has been experimenting with various multidimensional forms of cross-disciplinary art creation.

'Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice' returns to Shanghai

Victoria Lu & Zhang Lu, Viva la Vida, performance

At the Venice exhibition, Huang's video installation work "Undulations" is an interaction with the dance choreography of Gao Yanjinzi. The work is a documentary that combines the dancer's performance with Huang's installation art, creating a new interpretation specifically for this exhibition.

Guizhou paper-cutting artist Jiang Honglin, as the first artist to introduce Miao paper-cutting art to the Venice exhibition, gave a live performance during the opening ceremony. Jiang is not only a collector of Miao cultural artifacts, but also delves deeply into the exploration, organization, and presentation of Miao graphical aesthetics. For this exhibition, she created the artwork "Flame Butterfly / Fish-Dragon Butterfly / Phoenix Bird Butterfly," based on traditional Miao phoenix-bird patterns. Meanwhile, Italy-based new media artist Li Mouchu used augmented reality technology to combine the paper-cutting art with color, sound, and animation, creating a performance that blended both visual and auditory elements.

Victoria Lu and Zhang Lu participated in the second quarter exhibition with a performance art piece that involved traveling through the alleys and canals of Venice. Zhang, using his unique singing style, conveyed Lu's deep yearning for the spirit of her late husband, Fu Shen, in the heavens.

If you go:

Date: Through November 16, 10am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 515 Honghai Highway, Miao Town, Chongming District

崇明区庙镇宏海公路515号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Huang Bo
Venice
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     