'Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice' returns to Shanghai
Victoria Lu, the first Chinese female curator and art critic, initiated the "Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice" in collaboration with Ca' Foscari University of Venice and IUAV University of Venice in 2022.
This year marks the third edition of the exhibition, with Angelo Maggi and Fu Sen continuing as the chief curators.
The theme for the 2024 exhibition is "Weaving Through Time and Space," commemorating the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death.
Since August 16, a parallel exhibition titled "Weaving Through Time and Space: Dual Islands" has been held at the M515 Art Center in Shanghai and Calle Scaleta 6039 in Venice through November 16.
This year, the exhibition invited one of the most representative contemporary Chinese actors, director Huang Bo. In recent years, he has been experimenting with various multidimensional forms of cross-disciplinary art creation.
At the Venice exhibition, Huang's video installation work "Undulations" is an interaction with the dance choreography of Gao Yanjinzi. The work is a documentary that combines the dancer's performance with Huang's installation art, creating a new interpretation specifically for this exhibition.
Guizhou paper-cutting artist Jiang Honglin, as the first artist to introduce Miao paper-cutting art to the Venice exhibition, gave a live performance during the opening ceremony. Jiang is not only a collector of Miao cultural artifacts, but also delves deeply into the exploration, organization, and presentation of Miao graphical aesthetics. For this exhibition, she created the artwork "Flame Butterfly / Fish-Dragon Butterfly / Phoenix Bird Butterfly," based on traditional Miao phoenix-bird patterns. Meanwhile, Italy-based new media artist Li Mouchu used augmented reality technology to combine the paper-cutting art with color, sound, and animation, creating a performance that blended both visual and auditory elements.
Victoria Lu and Zhang Lu participated in the second quarter exhibition with a performance art piece that involved traveling through the alleys and canals of Venice. Zhang, using his unique singing style, conveyed Lu's deep yearning for the spirit of her late husband, Fu Shen, in the heavens.
If you go:
Date: Through November 16, 10am-5pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: 515 Honghai Highway, Miao Town, Chongming District
崇明区庙镇宏海公路515号