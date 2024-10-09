'Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice' returns to Shanghai

Victoria Lu, the first Chinese female curator and art critic, initiated the "Metaverse Art Annual Exhibition @ Venice" in collaboration with Ca' Foscari University of Venice and IUAV University of Venice in 2022.

This year marks the third edition of the exhibition, with Angelo Maggi and Fu Sen continuing as the chief curators.

The theme for the 2024 exhibition is "Weaving Through Time and Space," commemorating the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death.

Since August 16, a parallel exhibition titled "Weaving Through Time and Space: Dual Islands" has been held at the M515 Art Center in Shanghai and Calle Scaleta 6039 in Venice through November 16.

This year, the exhibition invited one of the most representative contemporary Chinese actors, director Huang Bo. In recent years, he has been experimenting with various multidimensional forms of cross-disciplinary art creation.