How Xintiandi, with a historic twist, set a new standard for mall development

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

Xintiandi has blended Shanghai’s iconic, historical shikumen, or stone-gated houses, into a fusion with contemporary modern cafes, chic boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Strolling through its cobblestone streets feels like stepping back in time, yet every corner buzzes with a contemporary vibe.

The Xintiandi project has preserved the historical significance of shikumen in a bold reimagining of the city’s heritage — drawing the best of the past and present in complementary fusion.

The site was developed by Hong Kong-based Shui On Group, with construction beginning in early 1999. The development opened in 2001.

When Xintiandi was first conceptualized, the idea of malls as congregations of shopping, dining and entertainment was still relatively new on the Chinese mainland.

Reflecting on those early days, Zhou Yongping, who was part of the development team, said: “When we initially sought bank loans, they asked: ‘What exactly are you trying to do?’ Even when approaching government departments for approvals, it was unclear whether the project fell under culture or tourism.”

Zhou is credited with helping navigate the requirements of the city government, the views of local residents and the business needs of the Shui On group and tenants.