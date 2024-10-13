Theater YOUNG's Drama Season opens with Akram Khan's dance

Akram Khan Company's "Jungle Book reimagined" has opened Theater YOUNG's "Autumn Is" International Drama Season. The season will feature eight productions by troupes from six countries. Based on Nobel Prize-winning writer Rudyard Kipling's family classic story, "Jungle Book reimagined" is English dancer and choreographer Akram Khan's retelling of the beloved classic. Mowgli's journey is reinvented though the eyes of a refugee girl in a world devastated by climate change.

The performance is also a recommended work by the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, which officially starts next week. The original book has been adapted into many films and animations. Khan's relationship with the Jungle Book dates back to his childhood when he played the role of Mowgli in an Indian dance version at the age of 10. "The story has always been close to me because of the three deep lessons in it," Khan said in an earlier interview. "They are the commonality between species; the binding interdependence between humans, animals and nature; and our need to belong to a family."

Ti Gong

Khan said he is conscious of the deep messages within the original work, and at the same time aware of the potency and relevance of these messages for today's world. "We are living in unprecedented and uncertain times, not only for humans but for all species on this planet," he said. "The root cause is that we have forgotten our connection to our home and our planet. We all inhabit it, take from it, build on it, but we have forgotten to return our respect to it."

Ti Gong

Khan believes the best way to tell this story is through the integration and magic of dance, music and theater.

"Jungle Book reimagined" depends largely on non-physical sets including projections and film. The dancers use their movements to interpret various animals. With the help of projection, they bring the ocean and jungle onto the stage. Other recommended performances of the Drama Season include German theater troupe Schaubühne's "Hamlet" (November 1-3) and "Every Woman" (November 8-10) which is jointly created by Swiss theater director Milo Rau and Swiss actress Ursina Lardi. Brazil's Armazém Theater Company will present "Brás Cubas" on October 25-27.

Ti Gong