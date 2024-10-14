Paintings by children from China and France celebrate diplomatic ties

An exhibition of 130 award-winning works by children in China and France at the China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area marks 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

An exhibition that features 130 award-winning works by children in China and France started at the China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area on Sunday to mark 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations and promote closer cultural exchanges between the two countries. The art exchange exhibition is a highlight of the "From Suzhou Creek to Seine River" international cultural exchange event for children and teenagers from China and France.

Ti Gong

Between February and July, 3,818 paintings were collected from children aged 3 to 16 in both countries for the event. Of those, 208 received awards and were exhibited in Paris and Shanghai. The event encourages public interest in exploring cities in both countries and their cultures through the creative depiction of the dual-city humanistic scenery, historical architecture, and lifestyles by children from each country, promoting exchanges between the Chinese and French people.

Ti Gong

At the exhibition, visitors can see a rich and colorful array of works created by hundreds of children from different regions and cultural backgrounds.

"Before creating, we explored the history of Suzhou Creek and the Seine River, Shanghai and Paris, those beautiful landmark buildings, and interesting cultural landscapes through books and the Internet, and this preparation process was like a wonderful adventure," said 10-year-old Duan Xinming.



Ti Gong

The exhibition has six display areas.

"A Tale of Two Cities" focuses on urban street scenes in the two countries, helping viewers appreciate the beauty of the integration and symbiosis of Chinese and French cultures. The "Ink Delight" area shows the love and inheritance of Chinese traditional culture by young painters via ink art, allowing visitors to experience the charms of the traditional Chinese art.

Ti Gong

If you go: Opening hours: 10am - 6pm, through October 30 Venue: 41-meter floor art gallery of China Art Museum Address: 205 Shangnan Road, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区上南路205号 Admission: Free