Join me in crafting a calligraphy night lamp

Welcome to my cozy morning routine.
Directed by Tan Weiyun. Shot by Tan Weiyun.

Welcome to my cozy morning routine! In this video, I start the day with a fresh and energetic breakfast, followed by a peaceful calligraphy session where I craft a special little project – a calligraphy night lamp.

Using the beautiful ancient poem The Humble Room Inscription (Loushi Ming), I create a unique, handmade lantern with soft lights and a rustic touch. It's the perfect way to add a warm glow to these cool autumn nights.

Join me for this blend of tradition, creativity and daily inspiration!

