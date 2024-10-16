City God Temple to receive makeover after quarter-century of public access

This year is the 25th anniversary of the City God Temple being opened to the public. As a landmark of Hangzhou, the venue has attracted countless visitors over the years and is regarded as an epitome of the city's rich historical heritage.

However, the temple is getting old as wooden structures are more vulnerable to decay than their stone counterparts. Some lacquer is peeling off the surfaces, and several wooden joints are rotten.

In an effort to revive the temple, thus also providing visitors with a better experience, the local government announced it would conduct a 210-day renovation project of the temple and the whole Wushan Hill scenic area.

The temple is at the top of Wushan Hill. Surrounded by traditional medicine shops, eateries offering local specialties and handicraft stores, Wushan Hill is likely the liveliest spot in Hangzhou.

The seven-story temple was built during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). From the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), people began to worship Zhou Xin in the temple after the upright official was executed. Zhou was a high-ranking imperial officer in charge of litigation in Zhejiang in the 15th century.

Typically, every city's City God Temple honors venerable ancient royal officials as its guardians. After centuries of development, Hangzhou's City God Temple has become a place for people to pray for good fortune, a happy marriage, offspring, a bright future and excellent academic performance. People believe that their "city god" will protect them and ward off bad luck.

According to the local government plan, the renovation would include facility improvements, ancient structure protection, minimization of geological risks and more greening of the property.

The government would re-use the same materials and crafts in the main structure to restore the temple, aiming to maintain the original appearance as much as possible. In addition to giving the temple a facelift, organizers would replace the ornamental wooden parts inside the structure.

After completion, the temple would still open at night. Regarded as an ideal spot for panoramic views of the West Lake, it is a popular place for enjoying sunsets and night scenes. It is also a favored location to enjoy a cool mountain breeze.

Besides the City God Temple, the Wushan Hill scenic area also houses Ruangong Pavilion, Sanmao Taoist Temple, and Buddhist temples such as Wugong, Dongyue and Baocheng.

As one of the most ancient scenic areas, Wushan Hill was already popular in the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Ascending via a hill path, visitors arrive at the City God Temple.

Further along the path is Ruangong Pavilion, built during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to commemorate Ruan Yuan – a poet, calligrapher and imperial official. The hill path ends at Sanmao Taoist Temple that was frequented by devout believers during the Song Dynasty.

Wugong Temple honors Wu Zixu, a great scholar and military general of the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). Dongyue Temple is nestled among lush vegetation. Dongyue, the God of Mount Tai, is believed to be able to connect Earth and Heaven. The temple was erected in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) and was soon crowded with fervent believers.

Every April, two 530-year-old qiushu bloom inside the compound of Dongyue Temple. Commonly known as catalpa bungei, the qiushu is a species of catalpa native to China. The flowers are arranged in a corymb and covered with pink spots. Centuries ago, qiushu was commonly grown in gardens and inside mansions to reflect the inhabitant's aesthetics.

The Buddhist grottoes inside Baocheng Temple are a must-see. The statues of Mahakala and the two Bodhisattvas sitting alongside were created in 1322, and represent Tibetan Buddhism's predominance at the time.

To minimize the impact on tourists, all venues on Wushan Hill that charge entrance fees will be closed from October 21 through January 20. The government will enclose public areas that are under construction.