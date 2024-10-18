Xiling Wulin Gallery opens as a new hub for public art and cultural legacy

Xiling Wulin Gallery, which explores Hangzhou's epigraphic tradition, is now officially open and aims to make traditional art more approachable to people.

Ti Gong

The newly opened Xiling Wulin Gallery has rolled out the welcome mat for visitors. The gallery draws inspiration from Hangzhou's epigraphic heritage and aims to revitalize the city's public art space. After five years of construction, the 50,000-square-meter venue hopes to break the boundary between highbrow art and citizens, integrating traditional art with public cultural space. "The key is to break the inherent unapproachable image of high art and make it accessible to citizens," said Chen Zhenlian, deputy secretary general of the Xiling Seal Society.

Ti Gong

"The gallery should not only display art, but also allow the public to understand and fall in love with it. The venue should transform into an artistic hub for Hangzhou residents." The Gongshu District and the Xiling Seal Society collaborated to build the gallery as a "gallery plus" wall-less complex. The so-called "gallery plus" mode reflects its operation strategy, which blends galleries with bookstores, exhibition spaces, activity salons, cafes, intangible cultural heritage, music and film. Unlike its counterparts that primarily depend on government subsidies, the gallery aims to achieve independence and commercialization. The Xiling Seal Society currently uses the gallery as a subvenue to display its rich epigraphic heritage. A group of noted epigraphers founded the society in Hangzhou during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and early Republic of China (1912–1949) era. Thereafter, Xiling cultivated generations of epigraphers, carving out a new era of Chinese epigraphy and turning Hangzhou into the center of modern-day epigraphy. Now, the exhibition titled "Gentleman's Return" is underway in the gallery, featuring top-tier works by Wu Changshuo, Zhang Zongxiang and Wang Fu'an, providing a comprehensive view of these gifted epigraphers.