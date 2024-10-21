Shanghai International Art Trade Week set to shine in November

The 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week will run from November 7 to 11.

Since its launch in 2019, the event has had a seminal influence on the city's art scene and market.

This year's art trade week will feature more than 100 events.

Key fairs are West Bund Art & Design, ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, The second YIT Online Arts and Design Fair, Shanghai Young Art Fair and Shanghai International Art Book Fair.

The highlights of the week include West Bund Art & Design, which takes place from November 8 to 10, and ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, which runs from November 7 to 10.

The 11th West Bund Art & Design has invited 121 galleries from both home and abroad to the six venues along the West Bund. Among them, more than half are overseas galleries.

This year, West Bund Art & Design will collaborate for the first time with world famous Salone Internationale del Mobile di Milano.