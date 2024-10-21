﻿
Shanghai International Art Trade Week set to shine in November

The five-day extravaganza features more than 100 events including West Bund Art & Design, ART021 Contemporary Art Fair and Shanghai International Art Book Fair.
Shanghai International Art Trade Week set to shine in November

This year's art trade week will cover more than 100 events.

The 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week will run from November 7 to 11.

Since its launch in 2019, the event has had a seminal influence on the city's art scene and market.

This year's art trade week will feature more than 100 events.

Key fairs are West Bund Art & Design, ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, The second YIT Online Arts and Design Fair, Shanghai Young Art Fair and Shanghai International Art Book Fair.

The highlights of the week include West Bund Art & Design, which takes place from November 8 to 10, and ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, which runs from November 7 to 10.

The 11th West Bund Art & Design has invited 121 galleries from both home and abroad to the six venues along the West Bund. Among them, more than half are overseas galleries.

This year, West Bund Art & Design will collaborate for the first time with world famous Salone Internationale del Mobile di Milano.

In a similar vein, the 12th ART021 attracts 125 galleries from 20 countries and regions, and 24 galleries will make their debut at Shanghai Exhibition Center this November.

The 10th Shanghai Youth Art Fair brings more than 150 young artists' works and will launch a special program for young curators.

Although the event runs for only 5 days in early November, the rest of the month is still packed with art events.

A variety of activities will be available through "art+tourism, art+light, art+sports" including FISE Shanghai, while "Art Bund," "Art Suhe" and "Art Pudong" will showcase digital art, balcony art, outdoor concerts, light shows and even a theater flash mob to the public.

"Little Red Book Shanghai Art Sharing Program"(小红书上海艺术共享计划) will deliver all the latest on exhibitions, performances, catering, shopping, fashion and tourism to locals and tourists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
