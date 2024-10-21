﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

UCCA opens new contemporary art museum in Yixing

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:20 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
UCCA Clay, the fourth venue in the center for contemporary art's constellation of museums, opened last week in Yixing, Jiangsu Province.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:20 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
UCCA opens new contemporary art museum in Yixing

UCCA Clay is the creation of Kengo Kuma and Associates Architects, helmed by the world-renowned Japanese architect.

UCCA Clay, the fourth venue in the center for contemporary art's constellation of museums, opened last week in Yixing, Jiangsu Province.

Following its first Beijing flagship, a non-profit museum in the heart of the 798 Art District that launched in 2007, UCCA also operates UCCA Dune in Beidaihe, Hebei Province, UCCA Edge in Shanghai. UCCA Clay becomes the first contemporary art museum in Yixing, China's "City of Ceramics."

Sited at the center of the newly revitalized Ceramic Factory No. 2 Cultural District, UCCA Clay was created by Kengo Kuma and Associates Architects, helmed by the world-renowned Japanese architect. It features distinctive facades made of hand-fired terracotta tiles, and the 2,400-square-meter building is Kuma's first built work to use clay as a primary material. Its color intricately refers to Yixing's famed zisha, or purple clay.

UCCA opens new contemporary art museum in Yixing

Sergio Gurioli, Italy, "Gruppo," 1986, Ceramic, Special Judge's Award of The 1st International Ceramics Competition Mino, Ceramic Arts Category

UCCA opens new contemporary art museum in Yixing

The opening exhibition highlights the versatility and contemporary creativity of ceramics.

The inaugural exhibition "The Ways of Clay: Select Award-Winning Works from the International Ceramics Festival Mino of the Museum of Modern Ceramic Art, Gifu, Japan," is a major collection of contemporary ceramic art that reinterprets the traditional medium through revitalized and modern perspectives.

Curated by UCCA director Philip Tinari and UCCA assistant curator Zhang Yao, the exhibition features 69 award-winning ceramic works by 65 artists from 17 countries, selected by the Museum of Modern Ceramic Art, Gifu, Japan for the International Ceramics Festival Mino.

UCCA opens new contemporary art museum in Yixing

Bodil Muntz, Denmark, "Ceramic," 1998, Ceramic, Gold Award of The 5th International Ceramics Competition Mino

The exhibition is an exploration of the ceramics medium and creative diversity centered around three central themes: The organic shaping of natural forms, the geometric transformation of space to surface, and a reflective engagement with historical iconography and spirituality. Unfolding in three chapters, this opening exhibition highlights the versatility and contemporary creativity in the ceramic medium, setting the stage for future exhibitions and programs and putting innovative practices and creative methodologies in ceramic art production into a global context.

If you go:

Date: Through February 23, 10am-7pm, closed on Mondays

Ticket: 60 yuan

Address: West Entrance, Creative & Cultural Ceramic Avenue, Dingshu Town, Yixing, Jiangsu Province
江苏省宜兴市丁蜀镇陶二厂文化街区

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     