UCCA opens new contemporary art museum in Yixing

UCCA Clay, the fourth venue in the center for contemporary art's constellation of museums, opened last week in Yixing, Jiangsu Province.

Following its first Beijing flagship, a non-profit museum in the heart of the 798 Art District that launched in 2007, UCCA also operates UCCA Dune in Beidaihe, Hebei Province, UCCA Edge in Shanghai. UCCA Clay becomes the first contemporary art museum in Yixing, China's "City of Ceramics."

Sited at the center of the newly revitalized Ceramic Factory No. 2 Cultural District, UCCA Clay was created by Kengo Kuma and Associates Architects, helmed by the world-renowned Japanese architect. It features distinctive facades made of hand-fired terracotta tiles, and the 2,400-square-meter building is Kuma's first built work to use clay as a primary material. Its color intricately refers to Yixing's famed zisha, or purple clay.