Festival highlights charm of Chinese opera

Monthlong Rihui Chinese Opera Culture and Lifestyle Festival, in its sixth year, gathers hundreds of opera fans and performers to showcase the heritage of Shanghai's opera art.

A number of Chinese opera activities are rolling out in Xuhui's Xietu Subdistrict, enabling the public to appreciate the beauty of traditional Chinese culture and art. A traditional Peking opera show raised the curtain of the monthlong Rihui Chinese Opera Culture and Lifestyle Festival, in its sixth year and originating in the subdistrict, on Wednesday, gathering hundreds of opera fans and performers. This year's festival not only showcases the profound heritage of Shanghai's opera art but also serves as an important platform for community residents to participate in cultural activities. Performers, dressed in gorgeous costumes and holding swords and spears, took turns on stage, igniting the atmosphere of the entire opera festival.

During the festival, a citywalk route will connect the iconic buildings of the Xuhui riverside section and the cultural landmarks and public spaces of the Xiatu area incorporated with Chinese drama elements, allowing people to encounter opera unexpectedly while exploring the area. The subdistrict has cooperated with China Post to set up a pop-up opera post office, with customized Chinese opera postmarks and stamps released. People can listen to audio postcards for "opera plus' immersive experiences and feel the convenience and colorful life of the "15-minute community life circle." A hundred cultural activities such as Huju, Huaiju, Kunqu and Yueju opera performances will be staged during the festival. There will also be pingtan (a cherished art form renowned for its soulful storytelling and singing in the Suzhou dialect) performances, and a series of "opera plus reading" activities which will feature parent-child interactions and aesthetic education.

Shi Peidi, 74, is the leader of the Xiatu Subdistrict Yueju Opera Art Troupe and also the leading actress of Qin Xianglian in a Yueju opera play "Heavenly Justice" to be staged on October 31. After retiring from professional troupes, Shi has been rooted in community cultural work. "In fact, 32 performers on stage are just Yueju opera enthusiasts," said Shi. "I am pleased that amateurs can also perform on stage and even stage a show." To pass down the art of Chinese opera, the festival will also create a platform for young opera talents to show their skills through a variety of activities.