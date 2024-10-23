﻿
Captivating natural beauty awaits in Anji

The county in Zhejiang Province famous for its mountains and bamboo forests has launched autumn events designed around its intangible cultural heritage to lure tourists.
Ti Gong

Anji is in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta region and known for its mountains covered with undulating bamboo forests.

From art to sports, Anji County in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, is ready to wow travelers from home and abroad with a series of activities this autumn.

The intangible cultural heritage event "Discover the Extraordinary Beauty, Appreciate the Scenery of Mountains and Rivers" will unfold in Xumu Village in Anji this weekend. The county, 220 kilometers away from Shanghai, takes about three hour's drive if you start from the city's downtown area.

The event is another initiative organized by Anji's cultural and tourism officials. It brings together inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, artists, painters, designers and performers to promote the inheritance and protection of the county's intangible cultural heritage.

Captivating natural beauty awaits in Anji
Ti Gong

A dragon dance will be staged during the event.

During the two-day event at Yaza Resort Hotel, people will have a chance to admire exquisite intangible cultural heritage handicrafts such as Zhangwu bamboo folding fans, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage, Anji bamboo carving, and She ethnic minority ribbons, among others. These traditional Chinese crafts have skilled practitioners to this day.

Shadow play performances will be staged and folks will have a chance to try bamboo carving, enabling you to gain a deeper understanding of the historical origins and significance of intangible cultural heritage in China.

Captivating natural beauty awaits in Anji
Ti Gong

She ethnic minority clothing and colorful ribbons will be featured during the event.

Anji is within the heart of the Yangtze River Delta region and it's considered the birthplace of mountainous sports in the country. For many years, Anji has adhered to the path of ecological development and transformed the beautiful environment into a beautiful economy.

On November 10, the Cloud Grassland · 2024 Anji Mountains Outdoor Sports Games will be held. There will be events for both children and adults. Joggers will run amid the county's lush greenery and crystal clean rivers.

There will be three distances ranging between 4.5 and 42 kilometers.

Anji is famed for its mountains covered with undulating bamboo forests and it is dotted with an array of minsu, which are similar to bed and breakfasts.

The 2024 Zhejiang · Anji Cultural Tourism (Yangtze River Delta) Promotion Event and Golden Autumn Cultural Tourism Consumption Season were launched in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Captivating natural beauty awaits in Anji
Ti Gong

Intangible cultural heritage is often passed down from generation to generation in Anji.

Source: SHINE
﻿
