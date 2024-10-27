Bolshoi and Mariinsky present ballet fest

The best two Russian ballet companies are in Shanghai at the same time, in a real treat for local ballet fans.

It has been a luxurious October for Shanghai's ballet lovers as the best two Russian ballet companies – the Bolshoi Ballet and the Mariinsky Ballet – are in town at the same time, staging signature performances together with their orchestras during the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The Bolshoi Ballet opened the visual feast with the masculine "Spartacus" and a ballet gala at Shanghai Grand Theater last week, which was followed by Marrinsky's gala and the three-act "La Bayadère" at the New Bund 31 in Pudong this weekend.

Ti Gong

"It's very rare for these two ballets to be performed in a city at the same time," Mariinsky Ballet principal dancer Kim Kimin told Shanghai Daily in an exclusive interview. "It makes me jealous," he said. "When I was young, I would definitely dream of watching both of them at home." Born in Seoul, Kim graduated from the Korean National University of Arts. After half a year being a trainee with the Mariinsky, Kim made his debut and became a soloist in 2012. He has been a principal dancer since 2015.

Ti Gong

As the St Petersburg-based ballet's only principal dancer from Asia, Kim stood out in the troupe and was warmly welcomed by Shanghai audience. Together with principal dancer Viktoria Tereshkina, they co-starred in the first "La Bayadère" performance in Shanghai on Friday evening. Kim's outstanding jumping ability and steady stage presence impressed the audience, while Tereshkina's precision and elegance in difficult movements fully reflected the temperament of the Mariinsky Ballet.

Ti Gong

During the interview, Kim recalled that when he took part in Mariinsky's entrance selection, there were only two foreigners among the 300 candidates – himself and a Briton. "Russian language is difficult to learn, including pronunciation and grammar," said Kim. "But learning language was a must if I wanted to learn ballet in Russia." When asked if he felt under pressure as a foreign principal dancer in a top Russian ballet company, Kim said he has been more proud of himself than stressed. "It's important for a dancer to collect various life experience and be open to the world," he said. "My colleagues have been very friendly and helpful. I felt extremely proud when I went back to perform in South Korea with Mariinsky."

Ti Gong

Kim believes that the reason why Russian ballet has been recognized and flourished worldwide is due to the unique training methods and traditions, as well as the country and its people's enduring admiration for fine art, including ballet. "Symphony, literature, poetry... all these can nourish ballet," said Kim. "But overall, I think the cultural atmosphere of the whole world is going downhill. I hope to see and even perform more works by contemporary choreographers in my lifetime." Because of the Bolshoi Ballet's previous appearance, the comparison between the two ballet companies became inevitable. "The two ballet companies have very different styles, which has a lot to do with the different temperaments of the two cities of Moscow and St Petersburg," said Kim.

Ti Gong

"Mariinsky is like the city of St Petersburg, which tends to emphasize more on humanity and culture," he said. "The Bolshoi is more expressive and outgoing. Some passionate emotions and feelings are expressed directly on stage." Last year, Mariinsky Theater artistic and general director Valery Gergiev was appointed as general director of the Bolshoi Theater. The star conductor also showed up at Shanghai Grand Theater earlier this week to watch Bolshoi Ballet's gala performance. According to Tereshkina, there is a certain degree of competition between the two theaters, but they also learn from each other and respect each other.

Ti Gong

"We go to each other's theaters more frequently and have friendly exchanges," she said. "Russia's ballet advantage comes from the fact that we have many masters in our academies," she added. "They have rich experience performing around the world and would share them with the next generation." The two-week ballet feast not only attracted a lot of audiences from out of Shanghai, but also sparked heated discussions on social media – ballet fans discussed their favorite dancers and compared the repertoire and performance of the two companies. Ballet fan Ding Huiyin watched all the four performances by the two troupes in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

"Bolshoi's gala was the first performance to be sold out, and thankfully I bought the tickets early," Ding told Shanghai Daily. "Both ballets perform together with live orchestra, I consider it a once-in-a-life-time experience." she said. Ding's impression of the two ballets matched with Kim's description. "Bolshoi's unrestrained spirit was fully reflected in the gala. You could feel that some young dancers' bodies could no longer contain their passion, and it seemed that it was about to overflow from the stage.

Ti Gong

"As for Mariinsky's 'La Bayadère,' the principal dancers are simply so stable that by the end of the three-hour performance, their technical movements were not compromised at all. The stage is full of dancers' confidence and composure, which is an enjoyment for the audience." Many Russian-speaking volunteers provided services for the two troupes during their stay in Shanghai, and therefore had close contact with the top art groups. Ren Hongyi is a senior student of East China Normal University. As a volunteer for Bolshoi Ballet, Ren assisted the sound engineer and did translation work during the debugging of equipment at Shanghai Grand Theater. She also served as the translator for the dancers' interviews.

Ti Gong

Ren watched Mariinsky's "Swan Lake" in St Petersburg during her student exchange program last year. The volunteer experience allowed her to get closer to the performing arts from a perspective that the audience cannot see. "It was the first time I noticed the staff on both sides of the stage assisting the performance. Dark clothes make them less visible to the audience," she said. "I used to think that people engaged in elegant art are very serious. But in actual contact, the dancers are very friendly. A principal dancer even added me on WeChat and gave me the bouquet she received after the performance."

Ti Gong

Another volunteer Li Yiqiu is a postgraduate student in Russian Language and Literature at Shanghai International Studies University.

As the personal translator of Mariinsky's theater manager, Li had to deal with various matters including logistics services and communication with the Chinese dance group. "Russian dancers love Chinese culture and often ask me to recommend attractions and where to buy Chinese souvenirs," Li told Shanghai Daily.

Ti Gong