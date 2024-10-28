Chinese art puts its best foot forward in Rome

Shanghai artist Yang Yexin is hosting a solo exhibition in Italy – the latest example of Chinese contemporary art going global.

Traces or Track, the first solo show by a Chinese artist at Ulisse Gallery as the finale of its exhibition season, has initiated an exchange and collision of Chinese and Italian cultures.

The show in Rome will run through November 16,

"This exhibition brings international diversity and innovation to Rome and makes our city a convergence point for different realities and ideas, which is very inspiring," said the gallery's founder Carlo Ciccarelli.

