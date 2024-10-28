Splendors of Sun and Moon shines at Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum

"Splendors of the Sun and Moon" is on show at Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum.

Organized by School of Philosophy of Fudan University and Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum, the exhibition is one of a series of events of the 23d Shanghai International Art Festival.

Divided into three chapters – Heaven, Earth and Man – the exhibition features 70 artworks created by 60 renowned artists, including Paul Cézanne, Kaiser Kohler Huichol, Giorgio Morandi, Balthus, Chu Teh-chun and Zao Wou-ki.

"Splendors of the Sun and Moon" was first held at the Fondazione Querini Stampalia Museum in Venice in 2018. Later it was shown at Useless Space in Shanghai in 2020. Now is its third presentation to the public.

The exhibition space is purposely designed into hues of black, white and grey, which guides visitors to ponder on the interrelationship in the universe, nature and mankind under the collision and fusion of Eastern and Western philosophies.

"Black, the king of all colors, symbolized the heavens in ancient times. White represents light, the essence that fills all things, symbolizing indestructible vitality. Black and white, as the complementary forces of nature, form the cosmic world that unifies all things, manifested in the East's philosophy that connects heaven and earth," said Tong Yanrunan, curator of the exhibition.