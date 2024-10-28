Splendors of Sun and Moon shines at Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum
"Splendors of the Sun and Moon" is on show at Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum.
Organized by School of Philosophy of Fudan University and Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum, the exhibition is one of a series of events of the 23d Shanghai International Art Festival.
Divided into three chapters – Heaven, Earth and Man – the exhibition features 70 artworks created by 60 renowned artists, including Paul Cézanne, Kaiser Kohler Huichol, Giorgio Morandi, Balthus, Chu Teh-chun and Zao Wou-ki.
"Splendors of the Sun and Moon" was first held at the Fondazione Querini Stampalia Museum in Venice in 2018. Later it was shown at Useless Space in Shanghai in 2020. Now is its third presentation to the public.
The exhibition space is purposely designed into hues of black, white and grey, which guides visitors to ponder on the interrelationship in the universe, nature and mankind under the collision and fusion of Eastern and Western philosophies.
"Black, the king of all colors, symbolized the heavens in ancient times. White represents light, the essence that fills all things, symbolizing indestructible vitality. Black and white, as the complementary forces of nature, form the cosmic world that unifies all things, manifested in the East's philosophy that connects heaven and earth," said Tong Yanrunan, curator of the exhibition.
"Heaven" represents natural forces and cosmic order, Tong said. "Earth" represents the material world and living environment, while "Man" serves as both observer and participant. "Together these elements interweave and conjure up an emotional world for the viewers," Tong said.
For example, in the first chapter of "Earth," grass, trees, mountains and rivers, and all natural things become the main characters of the artists, who, through delicate strokes or unique perspectives, show the beautiful vision of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. In "Man," the artists focus on the complexity of human society, exploring the complex relationship between man and inner side, between man and nature, man and society. Using various perspectives and artistic technique, the artists have integrated the grand themes of the universe, nature and life into their works, reflecting mankind's yearning for beautiful things and deep thoughts towards the future.
Tong said: "The rising of the sun and the setting of the moon signify the passage of time. The sun and moon, along with yin and yang, form the most fundamental opposites in the universe. For artists, art creation is a path to this connection, through which one becomes united with the sun and moon, revealing the light of life. Life itself is the manifestation of human splendors in the vast cosmos."
If you go
Date: Through February 12, 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: 6/F, 27 Zhongshan Rd E1
Admission: 68 yuan (US$9.53)