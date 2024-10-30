﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Beyond the soil' questions man's relationship with nature

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
The exhibition, "Beyond the Soil: Art on Ecology" is a part of the China National Arts Fund's projects for 2024.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
'Beyond the soil' questions man's relationship with nature

"Planting Tapestry" by JUJUWANG

The exhibition, "Beyond the Soil: Art on Ecology" is on display at the Hanshan Art Museum until December 15.

The event, organized by Zhejiang Communication University and the Hanshan Art Museum in Suzhou, is one of the China National Arts Fund's projects for 2024.

Featuring 120 artworks by 50 artists, the exhibition sparks a dialogue between humanity and nature.

"The exhibition aims to introduce the theme of 'Anthropocene' through soil materials, land resources, ecological maintenance and plant environment," said Bu Da, the director of the Hanshan Art Museum. "We want to explore the dual roles of soil in the natural environment and human social ecology, revealing the significance of soil on which human civilization depends."

The exhibition, which includes paintings, sculptures, installations and digital photographs, highlights the energy and beauty of nature with respect to soil, eliciting viewers' thoughts on the future of ecology.

The show is organized into four sections: "Ode to the Soil – A Dialogue Between Tradition and Nature," "Ecological Tapestry – Diverse Explorations in Contemporary Art," "Mark of the Land – Interweaving the Social Scene and Art" and "Digital Fields – The Integration of Technology and Ecology."

'Beyond the soil' questions man's relationship with nature

"Sand" by Liu Jianhua

For example, in the first half of "Ode to the Soil," the artists depict the beauty of soil and ecosystem using traditional materials and techniques with a deep grasp of nature.

One of the highlights is the work "Sand" by renowned Chinese modern artist Liu Jianhua. These porcelain sand shapes are both deceptive and clear, distant and realistic, leaving a lasting visual impact on visitors.

Hu Weiyi's images are also included in the exhibition "Digital Fields – The Integration of Technology and Ecology." His photos were taken at Charkhan Salt Lake in Qinghai Province. The lake develops a strong salt layer as white as snow as a result of water evaporation. It turns emerald green as a result of the chemical reaction, creating an enchanting and strange scene. The artist poses the question on how to reinterpret nature in the face of a world full with man-made traces through a second human intervention in the photos.

If you go

Dates: Through December 15 (closed on Mondays), 10am-8pm

Venue: Hanshan Art Museum

Admission: 30 yuan

Address: 999 Taihu Ave, Suzhou 苏州太湖大道999号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Tapestry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     