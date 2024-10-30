'Beyond the soil' questions man's relationship with nature

The exhibition, "Beyond the Soil: Art on Ecology" is on display at the Hanshan Art Museum until December 15.

The event, organized by Zhejiang Communication University and the Hanshan Art Museum in Suzhou, is one of the China National Arts Fund's projects for 2024.

Featuring 120 artworks by 50 artists, the exhibition sparks a dialogue between humanity and nature.



"The exhibition aims to introduce the theme of 'Anthropocene' through soil materials, land resources, ecological maintenance and plant environment," said Bu Da, the director of the Hanshan Art Museum. "We want to explore the dual roles of soil in the natural environment and human social ecology, revealing the significance of soil on which human civilization depends."

The exhibition, which includes paintings, sculptures, installations and digital photographs, highlights the energy and beauty of nature with respect to soil, eliciting viewers' thoughts on the future of ecology.

The show is organized into four sections: "Ode to the Soil – A Dialogue Between Tradition and Nature," "Ecological Tapestry – Diverse Explorations in Contemporary Art," "Mark of the Land – Interweaving the Social Scene and Art" and "Digital Fields – The Integration of Technology and Ecology."