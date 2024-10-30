'Beyond the soil' questions man's relationship with nature
The exhibition, "Beyond the Soil: Art on Ecology" is on display at the Hanshan Art Museum until December 15.
The event, organized by Zhejiang Communication University and the Hanshan Art Museum in Suzhou, is one of the China National Arts Fund's projects for 2024.
Featuring 120 artworks by 50 artists, the exhibition sparks a dialogue between humanity and nature.
"The exhibition aims to introduce the theme of 'Anthropocene' through soil materials, land resources, ecological maintenance and plant environment," said Bu Da, the director of the Hanshan Art Museum. "We want to explore the dual roles of soil in the natural environment and human social ecology, revealing the significance of soil on which human civilization depends."
The exhibition, which includes paintings, sculptures, installations and digital photographs, highlights the energy and beauty of nature with respect to soil, eliciting viewers' thoughts on the future of ecology.
The show is organized into four sections: "Ode to the Soil – A Dialogue Between Tradition and Nature," "Ecological Tapestry – Diverse Explorations in Contemporary Art," "Mark of the Land – Interweaving the Social Scene and Art" and "Digital Fields – The Integration of Technology and Ecology."
For example, in the first half of "Ode to the Soil," the artists depict the beauty of soil and ecosystem using traditional materials and techniques with a deep grasp of nature.
One of the highlights is the work "Sand" by renowned Chinese modern artist Liu Jianhua. These porcelain sand shapes are both deceptive and clear, distant and realistic, leaving a lasting visual impact on visitors.
Hu Weiyi's images are also included in the exhibition "Digital Fields – The Integration of Technology and Ecology." His photos were taken at Charkhan Salt Lake in Qinghai Province. The lake develops a strong salt layer as white as snow as a result of water evaporation. It turns emerald green as a result of the chemical reaction, creating an enchanting and strange scene. The artist poses the question on how to reinterpret nature in the face of a world full with man-made traces through a second human intervention in the photos.
If you go
Dates: Through December 15 (closed on Mondays), 10am-8pm
Venue: Hanshan Art Museum
Admission: 30 yuan
Address: 999 Taihu Ave, Suzhou 苏州太湖大道999号