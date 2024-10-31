﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai

A preview of "The Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" and "Christie's Hong Kong Asia Art Week Auction Series in November" will be held in the city from November 4 to 7.
"30.09.65," oil on canvas, Zao Wou-ki, painted in 1965.

Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai

"Untitled," acrylic on canvas, Yoshitomo Nara, painted in 2007.

Christie's Shanghai sale on November 7 will coincide with the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair and Art Week Tokyo for the first time.

A preview of "The Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" and "Christie's Hong Kong Asia Art Week Auction Series in November" will be held at Christie's Shanghai Space from November 4 to 7.

The upcoming auctions will showcase a meticulously curated collection of artworks, highlighting a diverse selection tailored for collectors in Asia.

Celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Shanghai auctions, the preview includes some of the highlights at the "Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" such as Zao Wou-Ki's "30.09.65," Yoshitomo Nara's "Untitled" and Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin [TOWHT] Blue", and Nicolas Party's "Still Life".

Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai

Vase aztèque aux quatre visages (A.R. 402)

white earthenware ceramic vessel

partially engraved, with coloured engobe and glaze

PABLO PICASSO

Conceived in 1957 and executed in a numbered edition of 100.

Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai

The second largest slice of the moon – tisserlitine 001, Lunar Meteorite, Sahara Desert, Kidal Mali.

For the first time, Christie's Shanghai auction is also offering two significant works by Chen Yifei and Sanyu.

One of the spotlights at the Shanghai preview is a Lunar Meteorite. It is analyzed by Dr Anthony Irving, the world's leading lunar and Martian meteorites classifier as the second-largest cut and polished slice of its kind this specimen.

Apart from the works appearing at the Shanghai auction, the preview also showcases some of the highlights at its Hong Kong auction, including masterpieces of Hilary Pecis, Anita Magsaysay-Ho and Zhang Enli. Notably, a collection of 13 ceramic artworks by Pablo Picasso. This represents the first appearance of such a sizable single-owner collection of Picasso ceramics to ever come to auction in Asia.

Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai

An imperial inscribed white jade "Twin Fish" bowl, Qianlong incised a four-character mark and of the period, dated by inscription to the cyclical Bingwu Year, corresponding to 1786.

One highlight at Christie's Hong Kong Asian Art Week is an Imperial Inscribed White Jade "Twin Fis" Bowl. This important, rare object is one of only two Qianlong jade washers of this form, bearing a dated imperial inscription and inscribed with two of Qianlong's favorite seals.

Date: 10am-6pm, from November 4-7

Venue: Christie's Shanghai Art Space

Address: 4/F, Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路4楼

Reserve via WeChat mini program 佳士得拍卖Christies

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Follow Us

