Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai
Christie's Shanghai sale on November 7 will coincide with the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair and Art Week Tokyo for the first time.
A preview of "The Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" and "Christie's Hong Kong Asia Art Week Auction Series in November" will be held at Christie's Shanghai Space from November 4 to 7.
The upcoming auctions will showcase a meticulously curated collection of artworks, highlighting a diverse selection tailored for collectors in Asia.
Celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Shanghai auctions, the preview includes some of the highlights at the "Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" such as Zao Wou-Ki's "30.09.65," Yoshitomo Nara's "Untitled" and Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin [TOWHT] Blue", and Nicolas Party's "Still Life".
For the first time, Christie's Shanghai auction is also offering two significant works by Chen Yifei and Sanyu.
One of the spotlights at the Shanghai preview is a Lunar Meteorite. It is analyzed by Dr Anthony Irving, the world's leading lunar and Martian meteorites classifier as the second-largest cut and polished slice of its kind this specimen.
Apart from the works appearing at the Shanghai auction, the preview also showcases some of the highlights at its Hong Kong auction, including masterpieces of Hilary Pecis, Anita Magsaysay-Ho and Zhang Enli. Notably, a collection of 13 ceramic artworks by Pablo Picasso. This represents the first appearance of such a sizable single-owner collection of Picasso ceramics to ever come to auction in Asia.
One highlight at Christie's Hong Kong Asian Art Week is an Imperial Inscribed White Jade "Twin Fis" Bowl. This important, rare object is one of only two Qianlong jade washers of this form, bearing a dated imperial inscription and inscribed with two of Qianlong's favorite seals.
Date: 10am-6pm, from November 4-7
Venue: Christie's Shanghai Art Space
Address: 4/F, Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路4楼
Reserve via WeChat mini program 佳士得拍卖Christies