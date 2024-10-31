Christie's autumn auction preview in Shanghai

Christie's Shanghai sale on November 7 will coincide with the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair and Art Week Tokyo for the first time.

A preview of "The Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" and "Christie's Hong Kong Asia Art Week Auction Series in November" will be held at Christie's Shanghai Space from November 4 to 7.

The upcoming auctions will showcase a meticulously curated collection of artworks, highlighting a diverse selection tailored for collectors in Asia.

Celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Shanghai auctions, the preview includes some of the highlights at the "Shanghai 20th/21st Century Evening Sale" such as Zao Wou-Ki's "30.09.65," Yoshitomo Nara's "Untitled" and Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin [TOWHT] Blue", and Nicolas Party's "Still Life".