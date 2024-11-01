The financial epicenter that owes its pedigree to a famous ancient scholar

Lujiazui on the eastern shore of Shanghai’s “Mother River” has a history as a salt mine and a center of knowledge and literature.

Editor’s note: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.









Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library

The transformation of Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area from a low-rise area in the 1980s into the “Wall Street of China” by the turn of the century remains one of the most striking paradigms of China’s modernization. But reaching farther back, the history of Lujiazui is equally fascinating. The earliest mention of “Pudong” as an official place name dates back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), documented in the regional gazetteer “Yun Jian Zhi.” It was originally a site of salt production, vital to Shanghai’s early economy. Even earlier than that, what is now Pudong was officially made part of Huating County, the original name of Shanghai, during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). As the Huangpu River became a major artery during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), its shores were distinguished as Pudong, or east bank, and Puxi, or west bank. Lujiazui was named after Lu Shen (1477-1544), a Ming Dynasty scholar and collector, who spent much of his life there. The place name also came, in part, from a prominent river sandbank nearby that resembled a bird’s beak. The geographical feature became known as zui.