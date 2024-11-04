Exhibition reimagines ink art in modern environment

Ink art, with its particular visual characteristics and rich cultural legacy, occupies a special position in the global art scene.

UOB Art Space at FutureLab is hosting "A New Real of Ink Art, the 2024 UOB Art in Ink Awards finalists' artwork exhibition" from November 1 to 10. The exhibition features exceptional painters from prominent art colleges around China who have been recognized with the 2024 UOB Art in Ink Awards.

Ink art, which embodies China's thousand-year heritage, is looking for ways to preserve its traditions while also innovating in today's fast changing world. They investigate how ink art is being reimagined and reinterpreted in a modern environment, using the youthful generation's distinct artistic ideas.

The exhibition is organized into two sections: Campus Talent and Emerging Artist.

The artworks on display capture the essence of ink painting, combining modern aesthetics with inventive concepts to demonstrate the diverse growth of contemporary ink art.