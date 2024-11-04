Artist Shen Jingdong keeps it simple at Bund 18

The solo exhibition "Keeping it simple: The Parallel Worlds of Shen Jingdong" is showing at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery.

It is Shen's first major show in Shanghai and features 80 pieces he created in the past two decades.

On stepping into the exhibition, visitors are surrounded with simple, cutely depicted figures in brilliant hues. On closer inspection, they might be guided into a world where the artist apparently wants to "dig deeper than its surface."

From canvas, sculpture, and installations to video, the exhibition includes the artist's "Hero Series," "Bandage Series," "Little Prince Series," and "International Joke Series."

Shen intends to reflect different facets via his interpretations of people, society, and the current international situation.