Artist Shen Jingdong keeps it simple at Bund 18

  15:02 UTC+8, 2024-11-04       0
The solo exhibition "Keeping it simple: The Parallel Worlds of Shen Jingdong" at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery is Shen's first major show in Shanghai.
"To Van Gogh — Flower," oil on canvas

"Lovely Child," oil on canvas

The solo exhibition "Keeping it simple: The Parallel Worlds of Shen Jingdong" is showing at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery.

It is Shen's first major show in Shanghai and features 80 pieces he created in the past two decades.

On stepping into the exhibition, visitors are surrounded with simple, cutely depicted figures in brilliant hues. On closer inspection, they might be guided into a world where the artist apparently wants to "dig deeper than its surface."

From canvas, sculpture, and installations to video, the exhibition includes the artist's "Hero Series," "Bandage Series," "Little Prince Series," and "International Joke Series."

Shen intends to reflect different facets via his interpretations of people, society, and the current international situation.

"Family Gathering," oil on canvas

For example, the "Bandage" series uses bandage to cover heroes, ordinary people, and animals. The bandage becomes a unique visual symbol, no longer limited to its familiar function among soldiers. In the eyes of the artist, the bandage not only symbolizes physical trauma, but is also a metaphor for the wounds in the heart of different people.

The theme of the exhibition, "Keeping it simple," is a profound reflection of his artistic philosophy. The artist is good at transforming complex social phenomena and heavy life issues into simple and childlike images. Through his seemingly light-hearted brushstrokes, he hides the heaviness of reality, while at the same time sparking viewers to ponder profound meanings.

His "International Joke Series" features characters with different identities and cultural backgrounds. Through exaggerated expressions and actions which are highly comedic, the complex international situation and cultural conflicts are purposely simplified and mocked. He reveals the collision and exchange between different cultures, as well as the connection and influence of each other under the context of globalization.

If you go:

Date: Through January 15 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Admission: Free (no entry after 5:30pm)

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

Address: 18 Zhongshan Rd E1

